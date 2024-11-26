Matches (10)
News

Seren Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay called up to South Africa tour

Smale comes in after Bess Heath injury; MacDonald-Gay added to England Test squad

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Nov-2024 • 35 mins ago
Seren Smale practises her wicketkeeping in training, Dublin, September 13, 2024

Seren Smale practises her wicketkeeping in training  •  ECB/Getty Images

England have called up Seren Smale for their ongoing tour of South Africa, after reserve wicketkeeper Bess Heath was ruled out with a fractured thumb suffered in training.
Heath was only part of the T20I squad, but sustained the injury before Sunday's first match in East London and will return to the UK for her rehabilitation.
Smale, 19, made her ODI and T20I debuts in Ireland in September. She joined up with the touring party on Tuesday, ahead of the second T20I in Benoni, and has been added to the Test squad as cover.
Also heading out to South Africa for the one-off Test is seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay. The 20-year-old, who debuted like Smale in both white-ball formats in Ireland, will link up with England on Wednesday, bringing the number of players in the Test squad up to 15.
England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the weekend. They will also play three ODIs before the start of the Test in Bloemfontein on December 15.
