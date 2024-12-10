South Africa women pick Tumi Sekhukhune and retain strong core for England Test

Sekhukhune, who is not part of the squad for the ODIs against England, is a like-for-like replacement for Ayabonga Khaka, who is not part of the team's red-ball plans, according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement.

"We reviewed the previous Test squad and made adjustments to bring balance to the team," convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez said. "Lara adds versatility to the batting line-up as a left-hander, Hlubi provides variation as an impact seam bowler, and Tumi has been consistent in her past performances, offering control to the bowling attack alongside our other bowlers."

"The measurables are quite simple for me, it's how much time you are willing to spend in the crease as a batter and how patient you are willing to be as a bowler. So it's all those things that we're going to speak about and if we can see it coming to fruition during the game, that will give us a big plus."