South Africa women pick Tumi Sekhukhune and retain strong core for England Test
The fixture starting on Sunday is South Africa's first home Test since 2002
Fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune has been included in the South Africa women's squad for their one-off Test against England. Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi and Chloé Tryon have also returned to the Test set-up for the Bloemfontein encounter that gets underway on December 15.
Sekhukhune, who is not part of the squad for the ODIs against England, is a like-for-like replacement for Ayabonga Khaka, who is not part of the team's red-ball plans, according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement.
"We reviewed the previous Test squad and made adjustments to bring balance to the team," convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez said. "Lara adds versatility to the batting line-up as a left-hander, Hlubi provides variation as an impact seam bowler, and Tumi has been consistent in her past performances, offering control to the bowling attack alongside our other bowlers."
The other three players left out from the Test squad that played against India in July are offspinner Nondumiso Shangase and allrounders Delmi Tucker and Eliz-Mari Marx. Mieke de Ridder, the uncapped wicketkeeper, retained her place.
"It will go a long way for the ladies in terms of them understanding their game and what's needed in the longer version of the game," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said. "Getting an opportunity to play red-ball is good for our cricket and I'm looking forward to what they can bring.
"The measurables are quite simple for me, it's how much time you are willing to spend in the crease as a batter and how patient you are willing to be as a bowler. So it's all those things that we're going to speak about and if we can see it coming to fruition during the game, that will give us a big plus."
The fixture, starting on Sunday, will be the first home Test for South Africa since 2002. It will also mark the eighth Test between South Africa and England. England have won two of the previous seven encounters, with the remaining five ending in draws.
South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.