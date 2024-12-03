Mashimbyi wants more long-format cricket for all-format development

An increased focus on long-format cricket will help take South African women's cricket to the next level, according to new head coach Mandla Mashimbyi . Mashimbyi's tenure officially began on December 1 and will run until April 30, 2027. He will link up with the team ahead of their three-match ODI series against England, which starts on Wednesday, where he expects to be a "little bit of a ghost" as he integrates into his new role.

"I will just try to listen and observe a little bit. I don't want to disrupt much now because they're already in the series. But obviously, I will say what I feel I need to say for them to make sure that this series goes well because it's important for us," Mashimbyi said in Johannesburg before heading to Kimberley, where the team is based. "I'm looking forward to just connecting with all of them and having those one-on-ones with them and making sure that we speak from the same page."

Though Mashimbyi is a seasoned and successful domestic coach, his experience has been with men's teams so far. Laura Wolvaardt confirmed that she hadn't "really met him or worked with him" and was not consulted on his appointment, but was "looking forward to someone to come in and hear what new ideas he has". She may find those particularly interesting ahead of the one-off Test - South Africa's third in the last two-and-a-half years.

"One of the plans is to play the longer version of cricket at domestic level because it's easier to adjust from longer version cricket to 50 overs and T20s, not the other way around," Mashimbyi said when asked about the development of the women's game at the level below international cricket. "What it brings is a thinking cricketer, a cricketer that's able to solve problems, a cricketer that's able to bat for long periods of time and bowl for long periods of time and stay in the field for long periods of time. So, when the time is shortened, you become more effective as well as a player and you think or you feel a lot more efficient."

Exactly when this will be brought into the domestic structure, which has just been professionalised, is unclear but South Africa have time. They are not due to play any more Tests for two years, until the 2026-2027 season, when they will host Australia and India for a Test each. In 2028, they are scheduled to play three Tests: in Australia, England and at home against West Indies. That means South Africa will play six Tests between December 2024 and December 2028, that's two more than India and one fewer than Australia and England. In the next four years, South Africa will play one more Test than they have in the last 17 years, which included gaps of seven and eight years between matches.

"I'm glad that international women's cricket has got so many more Tests but unfortunately these girls are learning on the job," Mashimbyi said. "We want a situation where we can expose our players to that type of cricket domestically, and it will also make it easier for them to actually graduate to ODI and T20s."

"Everybody wants to win the World Cup. I wouldn't be doing this job if I didn't want to win the World Cup" Mandla Mashimbyi

In his decade as a coach in the men's game, Mashimbyi was with Titans as they won three first-class titles, and he called it the "foundation" of the game. They also claimed four one-day cups and four T20 trophies, which perhaps speaks to his point about skill-transfer across formats, and is ultimately what his aim with the women's team will be. After reaching successive T20 World Cup finals and the ODI World Cup semi-finals, there is expectation that the team will go all the way sooner rather than later.

Though it is not in Mashimbyi's KPIs (key-performance indicators), he understands that there will be pressure on him to take the team to a trophy. "As a mandate, I think it's a no-brainer. Everybody wants to win the World Cup. I wouldn't be doing this job if I didn't want to win the World Cup," he said. "That's one of the things that made me apply for this job: there's an opportunity for me to help players reach their true potential and in doing so, increasing their consistency. And once they're consistent, they're more confident, and it will make it easier for us to really compete and make sure that we cross that line."

Mandla Mashimbyi has been a coach for a while, but has never worked in women's cricket before • Cricket South Africa

South Africa, along with Australia and England, have already qualified for next year's ODI World Cup in India and the upcoming ODIs are a chance to measure themselves against former champions. South Africa have already proved to themselves that they can beat England - at the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final , for example - and even that they can topple Australia, as they did at this year's World Cup semi-final . But what they haven't done yet is challenge them consistently. That is partly due to the vastly superior systems in these two countries, which includes professional domestic contracts and franchise T20 leagues.

CSA has made a start on the former but what about the latter? With the Women's Premier League in India moving to a January-February window from 2026, plans for a women's SA20 have been dealt a blow, as CSA was understood to be eyeing a similar time slot, which is also when the men's version is played, and now have to think again.