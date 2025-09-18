Matches (15)
Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs NAM, Sep 18 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
3rd T20I, Bulawayo, September 18, 2025, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe
Scorecard summary
Namibia • 204/7(20 overs)
77 (31)
3/25 (4)
46 (24)
1/28 (3)
Zimbabwe • 176/10(19.5 overs)
77 (45)
4/29 (4)
32 (24)
2/39 (4)
19.5
W
Shikongo to Muzarabani, OUT
Blessing Muzarabani lbw b Shikongo 6 (5b 1x4 0x6 8m) SR: 120
19.4
1
Shikongo to Gwandu, 1 run
19.3
4
Shikongo to Gwandu, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Shikongo to Muzarabani, 1 run
19.1
1
Shikongo to Gwandu, 1 run
end of over 197 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM: 169/9CRR: 8.89 • RRR: 36.00 • Need 36 from 6b
Blessing Muzarabani5 (3b 1x4)
Trevor Gwandu2 (2b)
Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-39-2
JJ Smit 4-0-29-4
18.6
4
Trumpelmann to Muzarabani, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Trumpelmann to Gwandu, 1 run
18.4
1
Trumpelmann to Muzarabani, 1 run
18.3
•
Trumpelmann to Muzarabani, no run
18.2
1
Trumpelmann to Gwandu, 1 run
18.1
W
Trumpelmann to Masakadza, OUT
Wellington Masakadza c Busing-Volschenk b Trumpelmann 3 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 100
end of over 1811 runs • 2 wickets
ZIM: 162/8CRR: 9.00 • RRR: 21.50 • Need 43 from 12b
Wellington Masakadza3 (2b)
JJ Smit 4-0-29-4
Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-32-1
17.6
W
Smit to Williams, OUT
Sean Williams lbw b Smit 77 (45b 10x4 2x6 75m) SR: 171.11
17.5
1
Smit to Masakadza, 1 run
17.4
2
Smit to Masakadza, 2 runs
17.3
W
Smit to Maposa, OUT
Tinotenda Maposa c †Green b Smit 6 (4b 1x4 0x6 6m) SR: 150
17.3
1w
Smit to Maposa, 1 wide
17.2
4
Smit to Maposa, FOUR runs
17.1
1
Smit to Williams, 1 run
17.1
2nb
Smit to Maposa, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM: 151/6CRR: 8.88 • RRR: 18.00 • Need 54 from 18b
Tinotenda Maposa1 (1b)
Sean Williams76 (43b 10x4 2x6)
Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-32-1
Gerhard Erasmus 4-0-39-2
16.6
1
Trumpelmann to Maposa, 1 run
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Namibia, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Zimbabwe won the 3-match series 2-1
|Match number
|T20I no. 3463
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|18 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Zimbabwe Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|4
|caught
|10
|3
|bowled
|6
|8
|lbw
|77
|45
|caught
|8
|8
|caught
|32
|24
|caught
|13
|11
|caught
|6
|4
|caught
|3
|3
|lbw
|6
|5
|not out
|8
|5
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|176(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>