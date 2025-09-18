Matches (15)
Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs NAM, Sep 18 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I, Bulawayo, September 18, 2025, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe
Namibia FlagNamibia
204/7
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(19.5/20 ov, T:205) 176

Namibia won by 28 runs

Player Of The Match
77 (31)
jan-frylinck
Player Of The Series
136 runs
brian-bennett
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Namibia 204/7(20 overs)
Jan Frylinck
77 (31)
Sikandar Raza
3/25 (4)
Ruben Trumpelmann
46 (24)
Wellington Masakadza
1/28 (3)
Zimbabwe 176/10(19.5 overs)
Sean Williams
77 (45)
JJ Smit
4/29 (4)
Ryan Burl
32 (24)
Gerhard Erasmus
2/39 (4)
19.5
W
Shikongo to Muzarabani, OUT
Blessing Muzarabani lbw b Shikongo 6 (5b 1x4 0x6 8m) SR: 120
19.4
1
Shikongo to Gwandu, 1 run
19.3
4
Shikongo to Gwandu, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Shikongo to Muzarabani, 1 run
19.1
1
Shikongo to Gwandu, 1 run
end of over 197 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM: 169/9CRR: 8.89 RRR: 36.00 • Need 36 from 6b
Blessing Muzarabani5 (3b 1x4)
Trevor Gwandu2 (2b)
Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-39-2
JJ Smit 4-0-29-4
18.6
4
Trumpelmann to Muzarabani, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Trumpelmann to Gwandu, 1 run
18.4
1
Trumpelmann to Muzarabani, 1 run
18.3
Trumpelmann to Muzarabani, no run
18.2
1
Trumpelmann to Gwandu, 1 run
18.1
W
Trumpelmann to Masakadza, OUT
Wellington Masakadza c Busing-Volschenk b Trumpelmann 3 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 100
end of over 1811 runs • 2 wickets
ZIM: 162/8CRR: 9.00 RRR: 21.50 • Need 43 from 12b
Wellington Masakadza3 (2b)
JJ Smit 4-0-29-4
Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-32-1
17.6
W
Smit to Williams, OUT
Sean Williams lbw b Smit 77 (45b 10x4 2x6 75m) SR: 171.11
17.5
1
Smit to Masakadza, 1 run
17.4
2
Smit to Masakadza, 2 runs
17.3
W
Smit to Maposa, OUT
Tinotenda Maposa c †Green b Smit 6 (4b 1x4 0x6 6m) SR: 150
17.3
1w
Smit to Maposa, 1 wide
17.2
4
Smit to Maposa, FOUR runs
17.1
1
Smit to Williams, 1 run
17.1
2nb
Smit to Maposa, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM: 151/6CRR: 8.88 RRR: 18.00 • Need 54 from 18b
Tinotenda Maposa1 (1b)
Sean Williams76 (43b 10x4 2x6)
Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-32-1
Gerhard Erasmus 4-0-39-2
16.6
1
Trumpelmann to Maposa, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
JN Frylinck
77 runs (31)
8 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
pull
21 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
71%
SC Williams
77 runs (45)
10 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
65%
Best performances - bowlers
JJ Smit
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
4
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Sikandar Raza
O
4
M
0
R
25
W
3
ECO
6.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossNamibia, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Namibia
Jan Frylinck
Player Of The Series
Zimbabwe
Brian Bennett
Series resultZimbabwe won the 3-match series 2-1
Match numberT20I no. 3463
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days18 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20I debut
Louren Steenkamp
Louren Steenkamp
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Bennett
caught24
T Marumani
caught103
BRM Taylor
bowled68
SC Williams
lbw7745
Sikandar Raza
caught88
RP Burl
caught3224
T Musekiwa
caught1311
TT Maposa
caught64
WP Masakadza
caught33
B Muzarabani
lbw65
T Gwandu
not out85
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total176(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>