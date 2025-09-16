From Itoje to Buttler: How Ross Adair shelved rugby for second innings in cricket

When Ross Adair walks out to open the batting at Malahide on Wednesday he will complete a rare sporting double.

The last time Adair pulled on a green Ireland shirt to face England, his opponents included the future England rugby union captain, Maro Itoje; this time, his opposite number at the top of the order will be Jos Buttler . Even if his encounter with Itoje was an Under-19s fixture, he will surely become the only man to have faced both modern English sporting greats in international competition.

The prospect of playing against Buttler makes Adair grin. "I'm a 31-year-old man, and I'm trying not to be too excited about this guy - who is not much older than me - coming over to play cricket against me," he says, sheltering from the wind on the Sport Ireland campus on the outskirts of Dublin. "To be in the presence of someone who's done so much in the game will be pretty cool."

It is the latest landmark in a second sporting life that Adair himself admits seemed unlikely when he was recovering from the double hip surgeries that effectively ended his rugby career. "That was life's way of telling me that I was on the wrong path," he says. "I didn't expect to be here, if I'm quite honest. It just sort of happened."

Adair and his younger brother, Mark, juggled both sports as teenagers, but went in different directions. "I got to a stage where there was Ulster Under-20s or the Under-19 Cricket World Cup," he explains. "Ryan Eagleson (now Ireland's bowling coach) was the Under-19s coach and he left me out… The cricket door closed, the rugby door was open, so away I went."

Primarily a winger, Adair struggled to break into a strong Ulster backline. "The back three when I was there was [Andrew] Trimble, [Jared] Payne and [Tommy] Bowe - effectively a Lions back three." He made a single substitute appearance at senior level in the Pro12, scoring a try during his seven-minute cameo, before moving onto Jersey Reds in the English Championship.

Ross Adair in action for Ulster's A team during his rugby union career • Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Cricket went on the backburner. "We played one-hand, one-bounce in the changing rooms. That kept my eye in… I maybe came back and played a couple of games for Holywood, my local club - [Rory] McIlroy territory. But if I'd gone back to Jersey with a broken finger, they've have been like, 'What are you doing?'"

By the time a degenerative hip condition prompted two surgeries in early 2018, he had started to fall out of love with rugby. He returned to play for Ballynahinch and for Ulster's A team, but recalls clearly when he realised it was time to quit: "The ref blew the first whistle, and I was counting 80 minutes down in my head… I was like, 'I don't want to do this anymore.'"

craic for me, a bit of fun." Runs in club cricket earned him opportunities for Northern Knights in the Irish inter-provincial system - initially at No. 7 or 8 - before he blasted a Adair took a job in property development and started to play cricket again on the side - though an Ireland call-up was a long way off his radar: "It was just a bit offor me, a bit of fun." Runs in club cricket earned him opportunities for Northern Knights in the Irish inter-provincial system - initially at No. 7 or 8 - before he blasted a century from the top of the order in 2022.

A combination of injury, bad weather and Ireland's sparse fixture list means that he has only batted once since in T20Is, scoring 48 against West Indies in June. "I've had to watch the highlights of my hundred a couple of times, just to [remind myself], 'You can still do this, you're fine.' Sometimes you second-guess yourself, but that's all part of sport. It's very normal."

By his own admission, Adair is a "raw" batter who relies more on temperament than technique. "I'm just glad I'm not one of the guys that go, 'My head was a millimetre out of position there.' You'd go insane… I like going with the flow. I could always strike a cricket ball, but I was just very, very raw. That helped me a lot when I came back."

He finds cricket more "mentally challenging" than rugby, particularly given the high-variance nature of his role as an attacking opener: "You could go five or six games in a row without getting any runs and you think you're shit, but that's not the case. There's a score around the corner… It's live by the sword, die by the sword. For me, it's an amazing way to live."

Adair was inspired by England's record-breaking hitting on Friday night, when they racked up 304 for 2 against South Africa : "That's my kind of cricket. It always has been: see ball, hit ball." He saw Phil Salt's series - a first-baller, followed by an unbeaten 141 off 60 balls - as emblematic of the life of a modern T20 opener. "It's scary… But that's just the way it is.

"When I went back to cricket, once I finished playing rugby, I could just go back and blast it. I wasn't worried about the consequences… When it did take off a bit, I was trying to keep that mindset: don't worry about it. If you get out, you get out. It's fine. You could be 90 off 40, you could also be 0 off 1… That sense of freedom makes it a bit easier for me."

He believes there are more transferable skills between cricket and rugby than might be obvious - "being in front of a crowd, blocking out the noise… and I've taken a lot of high balls" - and sees T20 as the "closest thing" between the two. "It's just such a good, explosive, aggressive version of cricket… That's maybe why I love it the best."

Adair won his first central contract last year, shelving his day job to become a professional cricketer aged 30, and has one eye on next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. "Hopefully with these games coming up, I can put my foot down for that opening role… They're proper cricketing countries - the people there are mad for it - so it's a very exciting time."

Facing England will be the biggest challenge of his career so far, but he will not be changing his approach. "I respect them so much because of what they do, and the cricket they play, but you have to park that sometimes… I'll keep coming and trying to take them on, no matter who they are. I'll park the respect once it comes to the game."