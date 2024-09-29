Matches (23)
ENG v AUS (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Abu Dhabi, September 29, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
PrevNext
Ireland FlagIreland
195/6
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(0.3/20 ov, T:196) 0/0

South Africa need 196 runs in 117 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 0
forecasterWin Probability:SA 31.46%IRE 68.54%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
Report

SA opt to bowl in quest to seal series; Ireland pick Hume

Lungi Ngidi returned in place of Ottneil Baartman

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
29-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lungi Ngidi bowls in the nets, T20 World Cup 2024, Barbados, June 28, 2024

Lungi Ngidi was back in South Africa's XI  •  Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa opt to bowl v Ireland
Ireland and South Africa made a change apiece to their bowling attacks for the second T20I in Abu Dhabi. After Friday's night high-scoring game on a surface with decent bounce and carry and significant grass, the two teams have adjusted their seam combination. Graham Hume replaced Craig Young in Ireland's XI while South Africa included Lungi Ngidi at Ottneil Baartman's expense.
The teams left their batting line-ups unchanged which meant Ireland remain without Lorcan Tucker, who was due to open the batting in this series but was injured in training before the first game. Ross Adair has been given another opportunity at the top of the order.
Only four of South Africa's batters were needed on Friday and both Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton found form. They will open the batting again, with Matthew Breetzke in at No.3 and two allrounders in Wiaan Mulder and Patrick Kruger in at No.6 and 7 respectively.
The second match is the last one in this short T20I series and will be followed by three ODIs next week. Ireland have never beaten South Africa in the seven times the teams have met in T20Is.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Curtis Campher, 5 Neil Rock (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Fionn Hand, 9 Matthew Humphreys, 10 Ben White, 11 Graham Hume
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Matthew Breetzke, 4 Aiden Markam, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Patrick Kruger, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Nqaba Peter, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Lungi Ngidi
South AfricaIrelandIreland vs South AfricaAfghanistan vs South AfricaIreland vs South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
IRE 68.54%
IRESA
100%50%100%IRE InningsSA Innings

Current Over 1 • SA 0/0

SA needed 196 runs from 117 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
RD Rickelton
not out03
RR Hendricks
not out00
Total0(0 wkts; 0.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>