Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Abu Dhabi, IRE vs SA, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Abu Dhabi, September 29, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ireland
L
L
A
L
L
South Africa
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE9 M • 249 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 134.59 SR
IRE10 M • 173 Runs • 24.71 Avg • 136.22 SR
10 M • 263 Runs • 52.6 Avg • 151.14 SR
10 M • 214 Runs • 23.78 Avg • 109.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 14.81 SR
IRE7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 14.18 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 8.51 Econ • 12.33 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.85 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
IRE
SA
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2877
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|29 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Ireland vs South Africa News
Rickelton, Hendricks set up comfortable win for South Africa
Although Ireland scored their second-highest T20I total against South Africa, they did not have enough