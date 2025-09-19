Matches (15)
Asia Cup (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)
India vs Oman, 12th Match, Group A at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
OMA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
L
W
W
W
W
Oman
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 430 Runs • 43 Avg • 210.78 SR
IND10 M • 411 Runs • 82.2 Avg • 161.17 SR
OMA10 M • 302 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 136.65 SR
OMA10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 140.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 25 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 8.64 SR
IND9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 14 SR
OMA10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 17.22 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 20.25 SR
Squad
IND
OMA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3466
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|19 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English