India vs Oman, 12th Match, Group A at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Group A (N), Abu Dhabi, September 19, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
India FlagIndia
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
IndiaIndia
220044.793
4
OmanOman
20200-3.375
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 430 Runs • 43 Avg • 210.78 SR
NT Tilak Varma
10 M • 411 Runs • 82.2 Avg • 161.17 SR
Jatinder Singh
10 M • 302 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 136.65 SR
V Shukla
10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 140.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 25 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 8.64 SR
AR Patel
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 14 SR
Aamir Kaleem
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 17.22 SR
S Shrivastava
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 20.25 SR
Squad
IND
OMA
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Middle order Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3466
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days19 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
