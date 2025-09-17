Matches (15)
RESULT
11th Match, Group B (N), Abu Dhabi, September 18, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
169/8
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(18.4/20 ov, T:170) 171/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
74* (52)
kusal-mendis
Cricinfo's MVP
106.23 ptsImpact List
mohammad-nabi
Afghanistan in must-win territory, Sri Lanka look to avoid big defeat

Both teams have strong bowling line-ups but will want their batters to fire

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
17-Sep-2025
2:45

Maharoof: SL will be tempted to bring in Wellalage

Big picture

The headline is that Afghanistan absolutely have to win in order to make the Super Four, or else Bangladesh get in ahead of them. Sri Lanka merely have to avoid being handed an all-time thrashing.
If Sri Lanka bat first and make 150, for example, Afghanistan would have to chase that target down in 11.4 overs in order to knock Sri Lanka out and have Bangladesh accompany them to the Super Four. If Afghanistan bat first and make 150, Sri Lanka would have to score 84 or fewer for Bangladesh to qualify.
Essentially, Afghanistan need to win. Bangladesh would ideally like Sri Lanka to win. But if Sri Lanka lose, Bangladesh need them to lose by a gargantuan margin.
This is what cricket is like midway through the third decade of the 21st century. India and Pakistan won't shake hands after a match, but organisers insist on them playing each other at every major tournament nevertheless. This Asia Cup is structured to give them the best chance of having at least two meetings. Everyone else has little choice but to accept that competitive equilibrium must now be laid on the altar of capitalism.
Sri Lanka, for the record, are very capable of collapsing. They almost lost against Hong Kong on Monday, their middle order entering a familiar nosedive following another Pathum Nissanka fifty. You only have to look back to about three weeks for an occasion in which they were all out in double figures - Zimbabwe rolling them for 80 in Harare. Afghanistan are also a team they have lost to three times in their eight T20I meetings.
Both teams' strengths over the last several years, however, have been their bowlers. Afghanistan have Rashid Khan, and Sri Lanka Wanindu Hasaranga - both excellent legspinners who add plenty with the bat. Both teams also tend to rely on allrounders and have flexibility built into their T20 play. There is also fragility to both batting orders and suspicions over whether their lower middle orders are up to scratch against the best teams in the world.
The pressure to win, though, is on Afghanistan. Sri Lanka will be fine just muddling through. If they get through to the Super Four, they will back themselves to regroup as they did in 2022, when they won this tournament. Afghanistan scrambled mighty tournament charges even more recently, though, when they got to the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: WWWLW (last five T20Is, most recent first)
Afghanistan: LWLWW

In the spotlight

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has hit 248 runs at a strike rate of 172 against Sri Lanka in six T20I matches. These are outstanding numbers, but perhaps unsurprising ones when you consider that he has been a regular player in the Lanka Premier League, often playing in the more successful teams. He has played alongside the likes of Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Binura Fernando, so he has a better idea than most about the challenges Sri Lanka's bowling unit will present. Given his stats against Sri Lanka, his team-mates will probably pay attention.
Dushmantha Chameera has, in his most recent run in international cricket, begun to carve out a niche as Sri Lanka's most dependable fast bowler. He still pushes 145kph when in good rhythm, but importantly, he has learned to combine that pace with excellent control. The yorkers at the end of the innings are in especially good shape at the moment, and there are death overs when he bowls full and wide, almost exclusively, and has found success with that method. Sri Lanka's strategy, generally, is to use him to take wickets with two overs in the powerplay, then have him shut out scoring options with two overs at the death.

Pitch and conditions

Abu Dhabi tends to be one of the higher-scoring venues in the UAE, although slower bowlers have still got purchase there in this tournament.

Team news

Although licking their wounds after the loss to Bangladesh, Afghanistan may keep the same XI.
Afghanistan (probable): 1 Saqidullah Ataq, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Ibrahim Zadran, 4 Gulbadin Naib, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan (capt.), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 AM Ghazanfar, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka will also likely ride with the same crew. Theekshana went wicketless against Hong Kong, but maintained a good economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana and Fernando may have to sit out.
Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamil Mishara, 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Nuwan Thushara

Stats and trivia

  • Gurbaz's strike rate of 172.22 against Sri Lanka is his highest against any opposition.
  • In 2025, Chameera has taken 11 wickets in five innings, and maintained an economy rate of 6.40, although he is frequently called upon to bowl in the powerplay and the death.
  • Since 2020, these teams have played seven T20Is. Sri Lanka has won four of those matches, and Afghanistan three.
AfghanistanSri LankaAfghanistan vs Sri LankaMen's T20 Asia Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SL 100%
AFGSL
100%50%100%AFG InningsSL Innings

Over 19 • SL 171/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught65
BKG Mendis
not out7452
K Mishara
caught410
MDKJ Perera
caught2820
KIC Asalanka
caught1712
PHKD Mendis
not out2613
Extras(lb 1, w 15)
Total171(4 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22044.793
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA2020-3.375
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table