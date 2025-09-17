Rodrigues out of remainder of Australia ODI series with viral fever
Tejal Hasabnis has replaced Rodrigues in the India squad, while Arundhati Reddy has been brought into the playing XI for the second ODI
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against Australia because of a viral fever. Tejal Hasabnis has been named her replacement. Providing the update on Wednesday shortly before the toss in the second ODI in New Chandigarh, the BCCI said its medical team is monitoring Rodrigues.
Rodrigues was in India's XI in the first ODI, which India lost by eight wickets. She scored 18 runs off 26 balls from No. 5 as India put up 281 for 7. Arundhati Reddy, the fast-bowling allrounder, replaced Rodrigues in India's XI for the game on Wednesday.
A 28-year-old middle-order batter, Hasabnis has been around the national team since last year, making her ODI debut - the only format she has played internationally - in October 2024 in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. She has 140 runs from six innings, going at an average of 46.66 and strike rate of 78.65 with a best of 53 not out.
India would be keen to have Rodrigues, a key figure in their line-up, back fully fit in time for the ODI World Cup, which begins on September 30 with the co-hosts - India and Sri Lanka - taking each other on in Guwahati.
India squad for the last two ODIs against Australia
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk), Tejal Hasabnis
Standby players: Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra
