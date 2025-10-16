'I need to be very smart' - bitten and shy Kishan shows off his new gears

Ishan Kishan is focused on the present, and wants to enjoy every opportunity he gets, irrespective of the level he is playing in.

Kishan ended the opening day unbeaten on 125, having faced 183 deliveries. This helped Jharkhand end strongly on 307 for 6, with the pair of Kishan and Sahil Raj having added an unbroken 150-run stand for the seventh wicket.

"At this stage, I need to be very smart," he said after the day's play to The Indian Express. "You need to understand the importance of the Ranji Trophy. You need to understand the importance of these matches when you play against big teams."

Kishan walked out to bat at No. 5, with Jharkhand in trouble at 79 for 3 just after lunch. He buckled down for a better part of the next two sessions, shelving the big hits for a large part. That he hit only two sixes in his innings is some indication of the restraint he showed.

"You make so many mistakes initially in your career and then later you realise the real meaning of experience," he said. "You have to be in the middle and only then you can change the game.

"I was checking the wind when the left-arm spinner was bowling. I really wanted to go hard against him. But looking at the scoreboard, six wickets down did not feel right for me. I did it [bat with caution] once in the Irani Cup and here in the Ranji Trophy, where I'm the experienced and the only India player in the team, my job was to ensure we were batting at stumps.

"Whenever I go in with a target, I just do very badly. I just do something which is not important. So let's not keep any target this season. Just keep on batting" Ishan Kishan

"I was actually wanting to go for sixes. But the situation demanded otherwise. This comes with experience. When you play enough matches, you understand sometimes that singles are more important than sixes and over a period of time, your mindset changes. A partnership was important to make their bowlers tired."

Kishan has had a decent build-up to the season. After a short county stint with Nottinghamshire, where he hit 77 and 87 in two innings, he was in line to be recalled to the India squad for the fifth Test against England at The Oval as a cover after Rishabh Pant's injury.

However, Kishan suffered bruises from an e-bike accident in the UK around the same time. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan was eventually picked as cover, with Dhruv Jurel as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in Pant's absence. Upon his full recovery, Kishan featured for Rest of India in the Irani Cup earlier this month, prior to the start of the Ranji season.