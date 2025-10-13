The 91st season of the Ranji Trophy is unmissable - here's why

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, in its 91st season, begins on October 15, with 32 teams vying for Indian domestic cricket's biggest prize. Six teams will compete for the Plate Championship. In all, 138 matches will be played in the competition. Here's what we can look forward to this season.

What's at stake for the players?

Apart from the Ranji Trophy itself? Perhaps not very much. India's international calendar is packed with T20Is in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup early next year. The IPL mini-auction in December will put the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) under the spotlight. But with just two home Tests against South Africa in November left this season, performances in the Ranji Trophy aren't likely to lead to Test debuts or comebacks anytime soon, given India's next Test series after November isn't until the second half of 2026.

How does the SMAT begin in December, if the Ranji Trophy starts mid-October?

Like last season, the Ranji Trophy will be played in two phases. The first, featuring five rounds, runs from October 15 to November 19, followed by a switch to white-ball cricket with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s (November 26-December 18) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (December 26-January 18). The Ranji Trophy resumes with two more rounds from January 22 to February 1, 2026, before the knockouts, with the final ending on February 28.

What about the format?

The format is similar to last season, too. The 32 Elite teams are divided into four groups of eight, with the top two from each group making it to the quarter-finals. The six Plate teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two teams competing in the final.

Are Mumbai favourites again?

Sure, they are 42-time champions, but Mumbai didn't dominate last season. By their own standards, anything short of a title isn't "successful." In 2024-25, they suffered a stunning defeat in the semi-final against Vidarbha , who went on to claim their third title in a decade, under Akshay Wadkar 's captaincy. Vidarbha enter the competition with the Irani Cup title too.

If Rahane's playing, what about Cheteshwar Pujara?

Pujara retired in August and has since pursued a broadcast career, though he's keen on giving back to the game in some form, perhaps as a coach at some stage. Catch up on our chat with Pujara after he retired from all Indian cricket.

Ishan Kishan will captain Jharkhand this season • Getty Images

Ashwin has retired and Jadeja isn't getting younger. Who are the spinners next in line?

With Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel all in their prime, it's tough for a young spinner to break through in the immediate future. But the selectors are excited by Vidarbha allrounder Harsh Dubey , who finished top of the wicket-takers list with 69 last season, 25 ahead of second place. Rajasthan's Manav Suthar is another left-arm spinner to watch, along with Mumbai offspinner Tanush Kotian , who has been part of India's Test squad.

And the emerging batters?

Keep an eye on Vidarbha's Danish Malewar , who impressed in his maiden season with 783 runs - the fifth-highest in 2024-25. With Karun Nair returning to Karnataka , Malewar will shoulder greater responsibility for the defending champions.

Karnataka's R Smaran has also made an impact in his debut season and is one to watch in the middle order. Priyansh Arya 's initiation into red-ball cricket, after a roaring start to his T20 career with the IPL, will also be something that Delhi will look out for.

Jalaj Saxena, 38, has moved from Kerala to Maharashtra • Sivaraman Kitta

Any big transfers between seasons, apart from Nair?

Look no further than Prithvi Shaw , who will play for Maharashtra after a troubled few years with Mumbai. Shaw has been in roaring form pre-season, with hundreds in the Buchi Babu Trophy as well as the practice match against Mumbai last week.

Jitesh Sharma has made the switch from Vidarbha to Baroda to try and give his red-ball career a revival, though he may not all that much considering he's part of India's T20I plans. Hanuma Vihari hopes to draw inspiration from Karun, whose rich form earned him a Test comeback. He's set to play for Tripura this year.