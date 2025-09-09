Jalaj Saxena parts ways with Kerala after nine seasons

Allrounder Jalaj Saxena has decided to part way with Kerala after nine seasons. After making his domestic debut for his home state, Madhya Pradesh, in the 2005-06 season, he moved to Kerala ahead of the 2016-17 season and represented them through the 2024-25 season for a total of 125 matches.

"It's never easy to put my feelings into words, but today I want to share something close to my heart," he wrote on his Instagram post. "I have played my last game in Kerala colours, and that thought still feels surreal. Saying this brings a strange mix of emotions - gratitude, pride and a little ache. Over the years, this team has given me more than just cricket. It gave me brothers, friends and a family that stood by me through every high and low.

"I've given blood, sweat, and tears - everything I had - for this journey, and in return, it gave me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime."

Saxena amassed 3153 runs for Kerala and claimed 352 wickets across formats. Among these, in 58 first-class matches, he scored 2252 runs, including three centuries, and took 269 wickets at an average of 20.68, with 23 five-wicket hauls. During the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season - when Kerala fell short in the final against Vidarbha - he became the first player in the tournament's history to achieve the double of 6000 runs and 400 wickets. His 269 wickets are also the second-most by any player representing Kerala in first-class cricket behind KN Ananthapadmanabhan's 310.

Across his entire first-class career, Saxena has accumulated 7060 runs and 484 wickets, with 34 five-wicket hauls.

"To each and every teammate - thank you for making the dressing room a place of laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories. To the KCA, coaches, support staff, and the unsung heroes - the groundsmen who work tirelessly so we can have our game - my deepest respect and gratitude. None of this journey would have been possible without your support," he said.

Saxena did not specify which team he plans to move to next. He did clarify in his post that "this is not a goodbye."

"Cricket has taught me that every ending is just a new beginning. My heart will always beat for Kerala, and I'll always carry these memories with me whenever I go."