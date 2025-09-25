Iyer to lead India A in one-dayers against Australia A; Patidar named Rest of India captain
Rajat Patidar was earlier a part of the India A one-day squad, but has now been moved to the Rest of India squad with Shreyas Iyer coming into the limited-overs side
In a major change, Shreyas Iyer, who skipped the second four-day match between India A and Australia A as part of his break from red-ball cricket, will now lead the India A 50-over side for the three matches against the same opponents between September 30 and October 5 in Kanpur. Earlier, on September 14, the BCCI had announced that Rajat Patidar would lead India A in the first one-day game, and Tilak Varma in the subsequent games.
While no vice-captain has been chosen for the first match, Tilak, who is currently in the UAE as part of India's Asia Cup squad, will be Iyer's deputy for the second and third games.
Meanwhile, Patidar, having recently led Central Zone to the domestic season-opening Duleep Trophy title, has been removed from the India A one-day squad and will instead lead the Rest of India squad against Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the Irani Cup, to be played in Nagpur from October 1.
Along with Tilak, other Asia Cup squad members Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will join the India A squad for the second and third matches. Leaving the squad after the first match will be Priyansh Arya and Simarjeet Singh, as was announced earlier.
India A squad for 1st one-day match
Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches
Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
Gaikwad, Kishan add muscle to Rest of India squad
For the Irani Cup match, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep and Khaleel Ahmed, among others, will join forces with Patidar to try and get past Vidarbha at their home base in Nagpur.
Of the Rest of India players, Abhimanyu, Kotian, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel and Suthar have been part of the action in the four-dayers against Australia A in Lucknow.
Returning from an elbow injury, which kept him out since the first leg of matches in IPL 2025, Gaikwad scored 184 in the first innings of West Zone's Duleep Trophy game against Central Zone in early September, signalling his good form. Dhull is another batter who comes into the Rest of India squad in good form, having scored 133 in a Duleep Trophy game last month.
The match will also mark the competitive comeback of Akash Deep, who was rested for the Duleep Trophy after his exertions in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, where he played three of the five Tests and starred with a ten-wicket haul in the second Test at Edgbaston. He joins forces with Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Khaleel, with the spin department headlined by Saransh Jain, the Player of the Series at the Duleep Trophy, Kotian and Suthar.
Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Vidarbha
Rajat Patidar (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain
Vidarbha squad for Irani Cup
Akshay Wadkar (capt, wk), Yash Rathod (vice-capt), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Praful Hinge, Dhruv Shorey