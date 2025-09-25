Iyer to lead India A in one-dayers against Australia A; Patidar named Rest of India captain

Of the Rest of India players, Abhimanyu, Kotian, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel and Suthar have been part of the action in the four-dayers against Australia A in Lucknow.

Returning from an elbow injury, which kept him out since the first leg of matches in IPL 2025, Gaikwad scored 184 in the first innings of West Zone's Duleep Trophy game against Central Zone in early September, signalling his good form. Dhull is another batter who comes into the Rest of India squad in good form, having scored 133 in a Duleep Trophy game last month.