Shreyas Iyer asks BCCI for a break from red-ball cricket
The batter reportedly emailed the board stating concerns about his back
Shreyas Iyer has requested the BCCI for a break from red-ball cricket due to concerns about his back. ESPNcricinfo learned that Iyer sent an email to the board to that effect and pulled out of the ongoing four-day match between India A and Australia A in Lucknow.
It is understood that Iyer communicated to the board that his back condition made it challenging for him play on consecutive days.
Iyer was the India A captain in the first four-day game against Australia A, but withdrew from the second. He was likely to have been picked in the Rest of India squad to play defending Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the Irani Cup, but will now miss that game.
Before scoring 8 in his only innings against Australia A last week in Lucknow, Iyer had played the Duleep Trophy semi-final for West Zone against Central Zone in September at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He made 25 and 12 in that outing, his first competitive match since the end of IPL 2025.
While the nature of his current back issue is not known, Iyer had problems with his back in December 2022 and the injury flared up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home in March 2023, after which he had surgery in April and missed the IPL that year. He returned for the Asia Cup in September and was a key part of India's unbeaten run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November.
He continued to have issues with his back, though, and skipped some first-class matches for Mumbai, as a result of which he was omitted from the BCCI's central contracts list in February 2024. Iyer was back on the list of contracted players the following year. More recently, in February-March this year, Iyer was India's highest run-getter (243 in five innings) and the second-highest run-getter overall in the run to the Champions Trophy title, after which he led Punjab Kings to the final of IPL 2025.