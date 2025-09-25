Jadeja vice-captain for West Indies Tests; Padikkal, Jagadeesan in 15-man squad

Ravindra Jadeja has been named the vice-captain of the India Test squad for the two West Indies matches next month - it's his first time in the position, though he has been vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is in the past.

Jasprit Bumrah is also part of the squad, although there is only three day's gap between the Asia Cup final, on September 28 in Dubai, and the start of the first Test against West Indies from October 2 in Ahmedabad.

From the expanded squad that toured England, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Akash Deep , Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur have missed out, along with Pant. Abhimanyu, Akash Deep and Kamboj have been included in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup, which will be played against Vidarbha from October 1 in Nagpur. Of them, Akash Deep had reported to the CoE recently to recover from a niggle he had picked up in England, which kept him out of the Duleep Trophy and recent India A matches.

Coming in are Axar Patel Devdutt Padikkal and Jagadeesan, who had been flown in for the final Test after Pant picked up his injury.

On the exclusion of Nair, who had scored 205 runs in eight innings in England with a best of 57, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said at a press conference in Dubai while announcing the squad: "We expected more from Karun. Padikkal offers a little bit more at this point. Wish we could give everyone 15-20 Tests, unfortunately it doesn't work that way. Padikkal was in the Test squad in Australia, played against England in Dharamsala, got a fifty there. He's shown some decent form. Frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun."

Meanwhile, one of Nair's likely replacements, Sarfaraz Khan, is currently recovering from an injury.

The rest of the squad wears a familiar look, and with spin expected to play a bigger part at home than pace, India have named Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Axar as the three spin-bowling allrounders, as well as Kuldeep Yadav. Nitish Kumar Reddy is the fast-bowling allrounder, with Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna the frontline quicks.

On Bumrah's availability - it had been confirmed before the five-Test tour of England that he would play only three Tests to manage his workload - Agarkar said, "This team has been picked for both the Tests, so he's available for both Tests. We've had a fair break after England. He didn't play the fifth Test [at The Oval] either. So there's been a five-week break. Even this tournament [Asia Cup] has been fairly spaced out till the last week. So no, he's ready and keen to play both Test matches."

India's two Tests against West Indies, starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad and October 10 in Delhi, is their second of six series in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. Their cycle began with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, where India drew the five-Test series 2-2.

Having earned 28 out of the maximum of 60 available points for five Tests, India are third in the WTC points table, with 46.67 percentage points. Australia and Sri Lanka are above them with 100 and 66.67 percentage points respectively. West Indies have zero percentage points, having lost three Tests to Australia in June-July.

