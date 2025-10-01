Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer demolish Australia A with centuries

India A 413 for 6 (Iyer 110, Arya 101, Parag 67, Sutherland 2-73) beat Australia A 242 (Harvey 68, Sutherland 50, Sindhu 4-50, Bishnoi 2-49) by 171 runs



After being asked to bat, India A posted 413 for 6 on the back of Arya's 101 and Iyer's 110. In response, Australia A were dismissed for 242 in 33.1 overs.

Each of India's top six had a strike rate of over 100, and five of their top six scored at least 50. Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who had combined powerfully for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, were reunited at the top for India A, putting on 135 for the opening stand in 20.3 overs. Iyer then took charge of the innings, hitting 12 fours and four sixes in his first List A match since the Champions Trophy in March earlier this year.

Riyan Parag (67) and Ayush Badoni (50) also hit half-centuries to propel India A to a mammoth total. Iyer's dismissal in the 47th over left India A at 380 for 4, but Badoni and allrounder Nishant Sindhu took them past 400.

Australia A used seven bowlers, with only Liam Scott going at less than seven an over.

Chasing 414, Australia A had a good start: they were 116 for 1 in the 13th over, but Cooper Connolly's wicket triggered a slide. They lost their last nine wickets for 126 and left almost 17 overs unused in their chase.

Opener McKenzie Harvey top-scored for the visitors with 68 off 62 balls while captain Sutherland made 50 off 33 balls. Spinners Sindhu, Bishnoi and Badoni shared seven wickets among them.

Gurjapneet Singh, who was making his List A debut, having been fast-tracked into the India A side , came away with 1 for 40 in five overs.