After years in Chennai heat, Gurjapneet Singh is now in India A spotlight

Things have happened quickly for Gurjapneet in the past year, but he has taken a long and winding road to get to India A. Born in Ludhiana in Punjab and raised in Ambala in Haryana, he moved to Chennai when he was around 17. After toiling away in Chennai's sapping heat in league cricket for around seven years, the step up has been swift.

"My rhythm has been good in the Duleep Trophy and [I] have also been working with Troy Cooley and others in Bengaluru," Gurjapneet tells ESPNcricinfo. "They spoke to me about the bowling approach in days' cricket and one day-cricket and [the] mindset. I've also been doing my rehab and gym. Right now, I'm not thinking too much about who the batsman is or how the situation [at India A] will be. It's important to follow your process and habits and just keep doing that."