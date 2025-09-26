West Indies cast the net wide to identify next generation of T20 players

With a number of first-choice players preparing for the Test series in India, and the T20 World Cup coming up next year, West Indies have cast their selection net far and wide, picking youngsters from the inaugural Breakout League and CPL 2025 for the upcoming T20I series against Nepal in the UAE. With Jediah Blades spending much of the CPL on the bench and the team management seemingly moving away from the likes of Hayden Walsh Jr and Yannic Cariah, the search is on for West Indies' next left-arm seamer and wristspinner in T20Is. Here is a lowdown on the newbies (and a former USA international) in West Indies' T20I squad.

Ackeem Auguste, who turned 22 earlier this month, is set to become the fourth St Lucian to play for West Indies men in international cricket after Daren Sammy, his current coach at St Lucia Kings in the CPL, Johnson Charles and Garey Mathurin. A sleek left-hand batter, Auguste can slot in at No. 3 or even in the middle order. In 2024 , he won the CPL with Kings as an emerging player and more recently, in CPL 2025, he became a regular for the franchise, scoring 229 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of over 160.

Auguste has not played an official game in the subcontinent yet, but has had exposure to a variety of spinners, including mystery spinners, during his two-week stint at the Chennai Super Kings Academy last year

Amir Jangoo is likely to compete with Jewel Andrew for the second wicketkeeper's spot • CPL

Another left-hand batter with some eye-catching strokes in his locker, Amir Jangoo can also double up as a wicketkeeper. On his ODI debut against Bangladesh last year, Jangoo looked the part during his unbeaten 104 off 83 balls, which sealed a chase of 322 in Basseterre. When he did that, Jangoo, who hails from Trinidad & Tobago, became only the second West Indian after Desmond Haynes to hit a century on ODI debut.

More recently, in CPL 2025, he made three half-centuries in four innings for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. He is likely to compete with Jewel Andrew for the second wicketkeeper's spot in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Karima Gore was more known for his left-arm fingerspin but has refashioned himself as a batter who can bowl • CPL T20

Karima Gore was born in the Bronx in New York and has played 24 international games for USA, but his Antiguan heritage - he was raised in Antigua and plays for Leeward Islands - allows him to represent the West Indies. An allrounder, Gore was more known for his left-arm fingerspin when he was part of USA and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC, but in CPL 2025 for Falcons, he refashioned himself as a batter who could bowl.

In his first CPL season, Gore emerged as Falcons' highest run-getter, with 219 in ten innings at a strike rate of 129.58. Gore had started the season with back-to-back fifties from No. 3, but his form cooled off in the latter stages of the competition. He is electric in the field, which makes him an attractive package.

Zishan Motara has played just two T20s so far • CPL T20 via Getty Images

Barbados' Zishan Motara, who has played just two T20s so far for just one wicket, has been fast-tracked into the West Indies set-up. The 19-year-old, the youngest in this list, seems to have the raw material to succeed in top-flight cricket: he's tall, generates extra bounce and has a fairly sharp wrong'un in his repertoire.

He was a net bowler with Barbados Royals in CPL 2024 before he broke into their main squad and debuted for them this season. Zishan's father Zahir, who was a former basketball captain for Barbados, is now a basketball coach. Zahir had also played club cricket in Barbados.

Ramon Simmonds was Royals' second-highest wicket-taker in CPL 2025 • CPL T20 via Getty Images

A left-arm quick with the yorker and a few slower balls among his variations, Ramon Simmonds was a bright spark in an otherwise gloomy CPL campaign for Royals. He was Royals' second-highest wicket-taker with 13 strikes in nine innings at an economy rate of 8.05.

When Jason Holder was with Royals in 2022, he was impressed with Simmonds' variations and his composure under pressure. The 23-year-old left-armer has been a "project player" for Royals, having also turned out for their team - Paarl Royals - in the SA20.

A legspin-bowling allrounder, Navin Bidaisee gave a good account of himself in CPL 2025 • CPL T20/Getty Images

A legspin-bowling allrounder, Navin Bidaisee could potentially give West Indies the balance that they have been searching for. Hailing from Trinidad & Tobago, Bidaisee was drafted by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for CPL 2025. He made an immediate impression on CPL debut , against former champions Kings, scoring a 35-ball half-century from No. 5 in a chase of 201. He seemed set to take Patriots home until he holed out off the final ball.