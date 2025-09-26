Rahul and Sai Sudharsan centuries take India A to series victory

India A 194 (Sai Sudharsan 75, Thornton 4-36, Murphy 2-48) and 413 for 5 (Rahul 176*, Sai Sudharsan 100, Jurel 56, Murphy 3-114) beat Australia A 420 (Edwards 88, Murphy 76, Suthar 5-107) and 185 (McSweeney 85*, Brar 3-42, Suthar 3-50) by five wickets

KL Rahul , who had retired when on 74 on the third evening, returned to the middle on the fourth morning at the fall of nightwatcher Manav Suthar's wicket. Rahul batted till the job for his team was completed, ending unbeaten on 176 as India A hunted down 412 to beat Australia A by five wickets and take the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0 after the first match was drawn.

By Rahul's side when he walked out was B Sai Sudharsan , past the half-century mark at that stage, and then, Dhruv Jurel . Rahul and Sai Sudharsan added 78 runs in the morning, with Rahul first and then his partner getting to a century. Once Sai Sudharsan fell for 100, Rahul and Jurel added 115 in quick time as their stand required just under 19 overs.

Those partnerships, between members of the senior India Test side, was too much to handle for the Australians, whose bowling attack boasted the experience of just eight Tests between them - seven for Todd Murphy , and one for Cooper Connolly. Murphy lived up to his status, adding the wicket of Suthar to the two he had on the third evening - N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal, both part of India's Test squad for the games against West Indies next month. Corey Rocchiccioli , tipped to make the Test team in the not-too-distant future, removed Sai Sudharsan and Jurel.

Corey Rocchiccioli picked up the wickets of B Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel • Tanuj/ Ekana Cricket Stadium

But those were the rare lapses on the part of the Indian batters, who started the day on 169 for 2, still 243 runs behind the target, with eight wickets in hand. Sai Sudharsan did the early scoring, not allowing Australia A from snatching the initiative away, and once Rahul came in, it became one-way traffic. After Sai Sudharsan became Rocchiccioli's first victim, Jurel walked out and got going immediately. Rahul, though, was slower only in comparison. Jurel hit five fours and three sixes in his knock of 56 in 66 balls, going at a strike rate of 84.85, before falling with India A just 30 runs away from the target.

Rahul, already past 150 by then, finished the job in the company of Nitish Kumar Reddy , hitting 16 fours and four sixes in his 210-ball innings. He finished with a strike rate of 83.81, underscoring the dominance of the Indian batters when the game was in the balance after a below-par show in the first innings. Reddy, meanwhile, hit three boundaries, and scored 16* at better than a run a ball.

Australia were left to rue missed opportunities after they failed to defend 411. "I think that at the start of the day, anytime you're defending over 400 in these conditions, you're pretty confident that you can apply enough pressure," Murphy said after the end of the game. "I think we stuck at it really well. We did create a lot of chances and probably just off the back of our homework, we let ourselves down a little bit by not taking them.

"But I thought we applied ourselves pretty well out there. It was a tough grind. Rahul and Sudharsan batted really well, but I thought we stuck at it pretty well and it's rid of a couple of missed opportunities."

Murphy also said that adapting to the Indian conditions was difficult. "I think the biggest challenge for us was probably dealing with the heat and the humidity," he said. "Bloody, tough work and even personally just trying to figure out different ways to hold the ball when your hands were slippery with so much sweat. It was a big challenge for me and I think of fronting up day in, day out and still trying to put really good performances on the board."