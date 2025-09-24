Henry Thornton blows India A away to secure huge lead for Australia A

Australia A 420 (Murphy 76, McSweeney 74, Suthar 5-107) and 16 for 3 (McSweeney 11*, Suthar 1-0, Siraj 1-6) lead India A 194 (Sai Sudharsan 75, Thornton 4-36, Murphy 2-38) by 242 runs

Batting at No. 11, he scored an unbeaten 32 in a 91-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Todd Murphy , who made 76, before taking a four-wicket haul that helped Australia A take a 226-run lead in the first innings.

"We were just having a fair bit of fun up there and it's a good challenge against some really good bowlers to see kind of where your skills are at," Thornton said after the second day's play. "It was a pretty simple game plan. If they missed, we were just kind of trying to hit the ball for four and it came off today."

After toiling for 13.2 overs on the second morning to separate Australia A's last pair, India A lost KL Rahul cheaply - caught behind off Will Sutherland. Thornton struck three blows after lunch, dismissing N Jagadeesan (38), Devdutt Padikkal (1) and India A captain Dhruv Jurel (1) in successive overs. Murphy, who scored his maiden first-class fifty earlier in the day, accounted for Nitish Kumar Reddy with his offspin as India A slid to 75 for 5.

B Sai Sudharsan offered resistance with a steady half-century at No. 3 and added 51 with Ayush Badoni (21) for the sixth wicket. But two more wickets in five balls left India A reeling at 127 for 7.

B Sai Sudharsan scored a steady half-century • Tanuj/ Ekana Cricket Stadium

Prasidh Krishna joined Sai Sudharsan and hit a four and a six before he was struck on the helmet by Thornton's bouncer in the 39th over. He was in the middle for three more overs before walking off with a suspected concussion. He was replaced in the XI by Yash Thakur as the concussion substitute . Sai Sudharsan helped India A inch closer to 200 before Murphy trapped him lbw. Two balls later, Gurnoor Brar was run-out to end India A's innings.

"We had a simple plan, put energy on the ball, bash the top of the stumps," Thornton said. "I felt like I was in the game bowling that length. So it would be interesting to see what happens in the second innings. Hopefully it starts to spin and it brings Murph (Murphy) and Rock (Corey Rocchiccioli) into the game.