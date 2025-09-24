Prasidh Krishna replaced by concussion substitute after blow to the head

Prasidh was hit on the helmet on the second day by fast bowler Henry Thornton in the 39th over of India A's innings. He was attempting to pull a bouncer, and continued to bat after the mandatory concussion check.

After the 42nd over, however, Prasidh began walking back to the dressing room and the new batter Mohammed Siraj came in. When India A were eight down at the fall of Siraj's wicket, Gurnoor Brar came in at No. 11, and when B Sai Sudharsan was dismissed after that, the concussion substitute Thakur walked out as the last batter, replacing Prasidh in the XI.

India A were dismissed for 194 in the first innings, in response to Australia A's 420, and the visitors were 16 for 3 in their second innings at stumps on the second day.

While the extent of Prasidh's injury is not clear, India's selectors are meeting later on Wednesday to pick the Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies starting on October 2.

Prasidh is a contender for the Test squad, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep as the other fast bowlers. They had formed the crux of India's pace attack for the five-Test tour of England, where Prasidh took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 37.07.