After months of missing out, Manav Suthar finally gets his chance, and makes it count

Since then, Suthar has travelled with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, went on the England tour with India A and was part of the Central Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy. The left-arm spin-bowling allrounder didn't play a single game on any of those assignments.

Even in the first unofficial Test against Australia A, Harsh Dubey was preferred over him. But in the second one, when he finally got his chance, Suthar grabbed it with both hands. He bagged his fifth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket on the first day of the match, and with that, got to 100 wickets in the format.

In the second innings, Suthar picked up three more wickets, and helped bowl Australia A out for 185. Speaking to reporters after India A won by five wickets, he explained how he had used the time on the sidelines to improve himself.

"I wasn't getting chances in the playing XI," Suthar said, "but that doesn't mean I was disappointed or frustrated. I was continuously working behind the scenes on my skills. I was very focused and kept practicing regularly. In practice, my aim was to bowl as many deliveries as possible. Apart from that, I was focusing on my fitness too. I was doing hard strength and conditioning training. At that time, my only thought was that I had to put in all my effort. The more I focused on myself, the better it would be for me in the future."

On the first day of the India A game, when the other bowlers were expensive, Suthar pulled things back with his accurate line and length. It is often said that left-arm spinners are generally not effective against left-hand batters because the ball spins into them. But Suthar troubled Australia A's left-handers with those very deliveries that came in.

In the first innings, he bowled Oliver Peake, and the next ball, had Cooper Connolly caught at slip. In the second innings, Suthar dismissed Peake once again - this time caught at leg slip - and breached Todd Murphy's defence. Out of the eight wickets Suthar took in the match, four were of left-handers.

Manav Suthar says he's "more comfortable" with a diagonal run-up against left-hand batters • Tanuj Pandey/UPCA

This year, against Australia A, Suthar bowled to left-hand batters from around the wicket in order to angle the ball away from the bat. And he did this the old school way, running in diagonally from the left of the pitch to right, between the umpire and the stumps.

"Since childhood, I've been coming with a diagonal run-up against left-handers - my coach also taught me that," Suthar said. "Later, I tried to change it and bowl straight on, but I felt more comfortable this way. When I come in diagonally, my body moves better, and I can put in more effort. That's why I still continue with it."

It was one of these deliveries that got Connolly caught at slip in the first innings.

While Suthar used the around-the-wicket angle against left-hand batters, he bowled over the wicket against the right-handers to exploit the rough outside leg.

bhai and "That was part of our planning," he said, "Because there was some rough on the on-side for right-handers, and that angle was troubling them. I plan these things according to the match and conditions. I also got inputs from [KL] Rahul and Dhruv [Jurel] . They kept telling me from time to time what length could work against which batter, at what speed, and what variation to use. When you are in such a set-up, you get to learn something new every day from every player."

"I come from Sri Ganganagar, where it gets even hotter. I practice there in 45-50 degrees Celsius. So you can say that handling such conditions is in-built in me" Manav Suthar on how hot it got against Australia A in Lucknow

While rain affected each day of the first unofficial Test against Australia A, the second one saw players struggling because of extreme heat and humidity. Drinks, which are usually taken on the hour, were taken every 45 minutes, with bench players also bringing in large umbrellas so that their team-mates could get additional relief.

On the third day of the match, Rahul, who was batting well, had to retire due to fatigue. Josh Philippe, Australia A's wicketkeeper-batter and Player of the Series, said this was the hottest weather he had experienced in his career, and that staying focused in these conditions was a challenge. The offspinner Murphy said even holding the ball was proving difficult with how sweaty his hands got. Suthar found ways to cope because he is used to a lot worse.

"I come from Sri Ganganagar [in Rajasthan], where it gets even hotter. I practice there in 45-50 degrees Celsius," he said. "So you can say that handling such conditions is inbuilt in me. Apart from that, fitness is very important to me. The hard work we put in, [and] the fitness training we do are all for such difficult days."

"I am working very hard on my batting. It is an important part of my game, and I am focused on it" - Manav Suthar • Tanuj/ Ekana Cricket Stadium

"My focus is that wherever I get an opportunity, I should perform well for the team and help win matches, no matter which format it is," Suthar said.

He is also not worried about the increasing competition among left-arm spinners in India. Rather, he considers it healthy for the growth of his career. To push himself ahead of his peers, Suthar wants to strengthen his batting. The Australia A game presented him with an unexpected chance to show those skills as well, when he was sent out as the night-watcher in the second innings, but he could only manage 5 off 29.

"I am working very hard on my batting. It is an important part of my game, and I am focused on it," Suthar said. "Unfortunately, I couldn't score runs here, but whenever I get the opportunity, I work hard on my batting."

For now, Suthar hasn't set any immediate or long-term goals. After this match, he has his sights set on the Irani Cup in Nagpur on October 1, where he will represent Rest of India for the second consecutive year.