Athapaththu's goal? A maiden semi-final for SL

Chamari Athapaththu would do anything to get Sri Lanka to the semi-final of this Women's ODI World Cup . No Sri Lanka team has managed this over 11 years, at an ICC event, and the women's team has never got there. Athapaththu has long been the talisman of this side, but feels she has the young players in her side now, who can excel in their own right.

Gunaratne, Dilhari, and Samarawickrama had all played important roles in Sri Lanka's chart to an Asia Cup victory at home, though that was in the T20 format. Still, that was enough to inspire more trust from Athapaththu, who suggested she would be more fearless in the first 10 overs.

"I'm going to be playing the game I play in the powerplay," Athapaththu said. "Then, after that, the challenge is to figure out how I can change gears and do more damage. My one aim is to get Sri Lanka into the semi finals. Before I retire, what I want is to take Sri Lanka to a semi-final. If we can get there, we can figure out the next steps. But even getting there is big."

On paper, Sri Lanka have no easy games, especially at the start of their campaign. Their World Cup begins against India on September 30 in the tournament opener in Guwahati before matches in Colombo against Australia on October 4, England on October 11, New Zealand on October 14 and South Africa on October 18. They then play Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on October 20 before flying back to Colombo for their final league-stage match against Pakistan on October 24.

But the motivation is high, since Sri Lanka are returning to the ODI World Cup after eight years. They did not feature in the ODI World Cup in 2022, owing partially to Sri Lanka not having played a single international between March 2020 and January 2022.

"We haven't been able to play a World Cup since 2017. We lost the chance to play in the last World Cup, because with Covid we couldn't play the qualifying rounds, and that's where our rankings were. It's after eight years we're playing a World Cup.