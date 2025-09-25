ODI WC warm-ups: England dominate, Shafali impresses, rain halts Colombo clashes

England 340 for 9 (Sciver-Brunt 120, Lamb 84, Goud 3-31) beat India 187 (Rodrigues 66, Chetry 45, Smith 2-35, Ecclestone 2-38) by 153 runs

Reddy suffers blow to knee during warm-up match against England

Shafali Verma notched up 70 off 49 • Getty Images

India A 226 for 6 (Shafali 70, Mamatha 56*, Jess Kerr 2-15, Amelia Kerr 2-26) beat New Zealand 273 for 9 (Gaze 101*, Satghare 3-45) by four wickets via DLS method