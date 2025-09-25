Matches (17)
SA Women vs BAN Women, Warm-up at Colombo, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 25 2025 - Match Result
NO RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Colombo (CCC), September 25, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|19
|21
|3
|0
|90.47
|0 (0b)
|4 (13b)
(rhb)
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (5b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
|4
|1
|0
|-
(sla)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|5
|0
|0
|-
Partnership: 1 Run, 5 B (RR: 1) • Last Bat: Marizanne Kapp 21 (22b) • FOW: 44/3 (7.6 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 91 run
SA-W: 45/3CRR: 5.00
Anneke Bosch0 (5b)
Tazmin Brits19 (21b 3x4)
Sanjida Akter Meghla 1-0-1-0
Nahida Akter 1-0-6-1
Match State: Delay - rain
8.6
•
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.5
•
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.4
•
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.3
•
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.2
•
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.1
1
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Brits, 1 run
end of over 86 runs • 1 wicket
SA-W: 44/3CRR: 5.50
Tazmin Brits18 (20b 3x4)
Nahida Akter 1-0-6-1
Marufa Akter 4-0-8-2
7.6
W
Nahida Akter to Kapp, OUT
Marizanne Kapp b Nahida Akter 21 (22b 4x4 0x6) SR: 95.45
7.5
4
Nahida Akter to Kapp, FOUR runs
7.4
2
Nahida Akter to Kapp, 2 runs
7.3
•
Nahida Akter to Kapp, no run
7.2
•
Nahida Akter to Kapp, no run
7.1
•
Nahida Akter to Kapp, no run
end of over 72 runs
SA-W: 38/2CRR: 5.42
Tazmin Brits18 (20b 3x4)
Marizanne Kapp15 (16b 3x4)
Marufa Akter 4-0-8-2
Fariha Trisna 3-0-30-0
6.6
•
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.5
•
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.4
•
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.4
1w
Marufa Akter to Brits, 1 wide
6.3
•
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.2
•
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.1
1
Marufa Akter to Kapp, 1 run
end of over 611 runs
SA-W: 36/2CRR: 6.00
Marizanne Kapp14 (15b 3x4)
Tazmin Brits18 (15b 3x4)
Fariha Trisna 3-0-30-0
Marufa Akter 3-0-6-2
5.6
1
Fariha Trisna to Kapp, 1 run
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|South Africa Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|South Africa Women 16 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Bangladesh Women 16 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|25 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
SA Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|19
|21
|bowled
|2
|5
|bowled
|21
|22
|not out
|0
|5
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|45(3 wkts; 9 ovs)
