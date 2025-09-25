Matches (17)
SA Women vs BAN Women, Warm-up at Colombo, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 25 2025 - Match Result

NO RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Colombo (CCC), September 25, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
No result

BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Tazmin Brits* 
(rhb)
19213090.470 (0b)4 (13b)
Anneke Bosch 
(rhb)
05000.000 (0b)0 (5b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Nahida Akter 
(sla)
10616.00410-
Sanjida Akter Meghla 
(sla)
10101.00500-
Partnership: 1 Run, 5 B (RR: 1) Last BatMarizanne Kapp 21 (22b) FOW44/3 (7.6 Ov)
1
8th
W
4
2
7th
1w
1
6th
1
4
4
1
1
5th
2
end of over 91 run 
end of over 91 run
SA-W: 45/3CRR: 5.00 
Anneke Bosch0 (5b)
Tazmin Brits19 (21b 3x4)
Sanjida Akter Meghla 1-0-1-0
Nahida Akter 1-0-6-1

Match State: Delay - rain

8.6
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.5
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.4
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.3
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.2
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Bosch, no run
8.1
1
Sanjida Akter Meghla to Brits, 1 run
end of over 86 runs • 1 wicket
SA-W: 44/3CRR: 5.50 
Tazmin Brits18 (20b 3x4)
Nahida Akter 1-0-6-1
Marufa Akter 4-0-8-2
7.6
W
Nahida Akter to Kapp, OUT
Marizanne Kapp b Nahida Akter 21 (22b 4x4 0x6) SR: 95.45
7.5
4
Nahida Akter to Kapp, FOUR runs
7.4
2
Nahida Akter to Kapp, 2 runs
7.3
Nahida Akter to Kapp, no run
7.2
Nahida Akter to Kapp, no run
7.1
Nahida Akter to Kapp, no run
end of over 72 runs
SA-W: 38/2CRR: 5.42 
Tazmin Brits18 (20b 3x4)
Marizanne Kapp15 (16b 3x4)
Marufa Akter 4-0-8-2
Fariha Trisna 3-0-30-0
6.6
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.5
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.4
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.4
1w
Marufa Akter to Brits, 1 wide
6.3
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.2
Marufa Akter to Brits, no run
6.1
1
Marufa Akter to Kapp, 1 run
end of over 611 runs
SA-W: 36/2CRR: 6.00 
Marizanne Kapp14 (15b 3x4)
Tazmin Brits18 (15b 3x4)
Fariha Trisna 3-0-30-0
Marufa Akter 3-0-6-2
5.6
1
Fariha Trisna to Kapp, 1 run
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
TossSouth Africa Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideSouth Africa Women 16 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Bangladesh Women 16 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days25 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Sri Lanka
Nimali Perera
Reserve Umpire
India
N Janani
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
bowled01
T Brits
not out1921
A Dercksen
bowled25
M Kapp
bowled2122
A Bosch
not out05
Extras(w 3)
Total45(3 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>