Young ones to watch: Kranti Goud, Georgia Voll and Lauren Bell prepare to light up World Cup

The 2022-25 Women's Championship cycle has seen teams approach transition at very different speeds. India have handed ODI debuts to 19 players - the most by any side - as they reshaped their squad ahead of a home World Cup. At the other end of the spectrum, Australia have kept things stable, blooding just three new players during the same period. As the tournament begins in India and Sri Lanka, we look at the players who made their ODI debuts during this cycle, and who could shape their teams' campaigns.

Georgia Voll (Australia)

Georgia Voll' s last 12 months have marked a breakout phase in her career. She debuted across all three formats, stepped in for the injured Alyssa Healy, and scored a commanding 101 in just her second ODI. She followed that with an unbeaten 99 for UP Warriorz in her maiden WPL stint, showing her comfort in subcontinental conditions. At 22, she's earned a Cricket Australia central contract and heads into the World Cup as one of the team's most promising young players. Though she may not be part of Australia's first-choice top order, her ability to slot in seamlessly and perform under pressure makes her a valuable option.

"It's something I probably never imagined to happen so quickly," Voll said of her rapid rise and she credits Australia's strong domestic setup for her readiness. "You just prepare the same way as if you're playing. You can't get too wrapped up in the what-ifs and just making sure you're best prepared if you're called on or if you're playing, like any other day.

Georgia Voll has settled into a strong Australia squad • Getty Images

"If you let the other things overtake you, it can probably not set you up as well. That's probably what I'll be looking to do is just prepare as if I'm ready to go if I'm playing or not playing... if you're training the exact same way every time, you're set up for success, if that is on the field or helping the team out running drinks or whatever."

Georgia Plimmer (New Zealand)

Touted as one of New Zealand's brightest talents, Georgia Plimmer played her first 13 ODIs in the middle order since debuting in 2022, before being promoted to open in April 2024. While her early ODI numbers don't fully reflect her potential, the right-handed batter has demonstrated the ability to score big. After nine innings at the top, Plimmer converted her opportunity into a maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka in Nelson in March.

In the recent A series in Derby, Plimmer also scored a century against England A in June. At just 21, she is already a World Cup winner, having been part of New Zealand's T20I squad that claimed the title last year. Although she was a late injury replacement in New Zealand's 2022 World Cup squad, she didn't feature in any games.

Georgia Plimmer celebrates her maiden ODI hundred • Getty Images

Kranti Goud (India)

Kranti Goud 's rise has been nothing short of dramatic. As recently as April 2025, the 21-year-old seamer from Madhya Pradesh wasn't in India's ODI plans, only getting her debut due to an injury replacement. Left out of the initial England tour longlist in July, she forced her way in after impressing at a skills camp and then made history.

At Chester-le-Street , she became the youngest Indian woman to take a five-for in ODIs, with a sensational 6 for 52 against England, drawing praise from captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "We've been dying for a fast bowler like you."

Kranti Goud dismisses Alyssa Healy • Getty Images

Known for her nip-backers, yorkers, and ability to hustle batters, Goud had already turned heads earlier by dismissing Meg Lanning in the WPL, and also the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alyssa Healy in bilateral series.

Marufa Akter (Bangladesh)

Marufa Akter has quickly become Bangladesh's pace spearhead in a bowling attack traditionally dominated by spin. Just 20 years old, she already has 20 wickets from 26 ODIs at an average of 31.90 and brings a valuable point of difference with her ability to swing the ball both ways and strike early with the new ball.

With a smooth, repeatable action and a bustling run-up, she brings energy and discipline, often sticking to stump-to-stump lines. Marufa was Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker at the 2023 Under-19 T20 World Cup, where she first caught wider attention. In a team stacked with spinners, her role as the pace leader could be key to Bangladesh unsettling stronger sides early in the innings.

Marufa Akter belts out an appeal • ACC

Lauren Bell (England)

Since the start of 2024, no England fast bowler has taken more wickets than Lauren Bell , who has picked up 24 in 16 ODIs at an economy of 5.17 - a sign of her growing consistency and impact. She has gone wicketless in just three of her 28 ODI appearances, underlining her reliability with the ball.

Lauren Bell spearheads England's seam attack • Getty Images

With senior seamer Kate Cross not in the World Cup squad, Bell will be expected to lead the pace attack. That responsibility is well-earned: in 2023, she remodelled her action to bowl more upright, unlocking the ability to swing the ball both ways. While subcontinental pitches may not offer much assistance, Bell's height, accuracy, and ability to move the ball through the air make her a genuine threat with the new ball.

Annerie Dercksen (South Africa)

Annerie Dercksen has quickly established herself as a key allrounder across all formats for South Africa since her ODI debut in 2024. Although a seam-bowling top-order batter in domestic cricket, she has adapted to a middle-order role in the national team. She idolises Marizanne Kapp and brings a similar blend of grit and versatility.

Annerie Dercksen celebrates reaching a century • SLC

One of only four South African batters to score an ODI hundred since the start of 2024 - a composed 104 against Sri Lanka in May - Dercksen has shown she can deliver in subcontinental conditions.

With close to 400 ODI runs and useful medium pace, she adds depth to both departments. Her breakthrough year earned her a first national contract and the Women's ODI Player of the Year award at the 2024-25 CSA awards.

Sadaf Shamas (Pakistan)

A composed top-order batter, Sadaf Shamas made her ODI debut in November 2022 but is still finding her feet at international level. In just her second innings, she struck a maiden half-century, against Ireland in Lahore - a promising glimpse of her temperament and technique.

Sadaf Shamas has shown great temperament early • Getty Images

While her international returns have been modest so far, the right-hander would be keen to get a big score at the World Cup and add stability to Pakistan's top order. Recently, she suffered a left quadriceps tear during a practice session in Karachi in August but recovered in time to make the squad. With Pakistan looking to build a more reliable batting core, Shamas could have a key role to play if she finds form early in the tournament.

Dewmi Vihanga (Sri Lanka)

A tall offspinner with impressive control and variation, Dewmi Vihanga made her senior debut during the tri-series with India and South Africa in Colombo earlier this year and made an immediate impression. She picked up 11 wickets in her first four ODIs, including a five-wicket haul against South Africa where she dismantled the top and middle order in just her third international appearance.

Dewmi Vihanga picked up a five-for • SLC