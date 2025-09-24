Abhishek Sharma is on his way to becoming an elite six-hitter
Just 21 T20Is old, Abhishek Sharma is making a name for himself as a six-hitter to rival the best
58 Sixes hit by Abhishek Sharma in 21 T20I innings. He is already the joint seventh among batters with the most sixes for India in men's T20Is.
Since his T20I debut in July 2024, only Austria's Karanbir Singh (99) and UAE's Muhammad Waseem (60) have hit more sixes than Abhishek. Among Full-Member nation players, Sanju Samson ranks second with 37 sixes.
6.83 Balls per six for Abhishek in this format, the second best among 153 players with 50-plus sixes in men's T20Is. Gibraltar's Kayron Stagno has the best, averaging a six every 6.61 balls. Abhishek's balls-per-six ratio is the best among Full-Member nation players, with Andre Russell (7.21) ranking second.
2.76 Sixes per innings for Abhishek, also the second-best ratio among batters with 50-plus sixes. Karanbir Singh is ahead with 3.14, having hit 113 sixes in 36 innings. Evin Lewis (2.13) is the only player from Full-Member nations, apart from Abhishek, with a ratio of two or more sixes per innings.
6 Instances of Abhishek hitting five or more sixes in a T20I, including Wednesday's Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh. Among Indians, only Rohit Sharma (13) and Suryakumar Yadav (9) have hit five or more sixes in a T20I more often than Abhishek.
32 Abhishek's sixes in the powerplay overs. Only three Indians have hit more sixes in the first six overs in men's T20Is. Abhishek has hit 23 sixes in the middle overs (7-16) and three at the death (17-20) in T20Is.
33 Sixes for Abhishek against pace bowlers off 246 balls, at a rate of one every 7.46 balls. Against spinners, he has hit one every six balls on average - 25 sixes in 150 balls.
331 Number of balls Abhishek took to bring up 50 sixes in T20Is, the fewest among all T20I batters. His 50th six came on Sunday in the Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan. Gibraltar's Kayron J Stagno was the previous quickest - 335 balls - while the next fastest from Full-Member nation players is Lewis (366 balls).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo