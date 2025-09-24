there it is! India waltz into the final, Bangladesh go into a knockout clash with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, defending Asia Cup champions in this format, are out! Back of a length outside off. Mustafizur sticks to his brief of swinging as hard as he possibly can. Gets a decent chunk of this too but does not find the elevation he wants. Arrowed straight to Axar at long off, and India canter to yet another win at this year's Asia Cup!
India vs Bangladesh, 16th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 24 2025 - Match Result
Mustafizur has become the top wicket-taker for BAN in T20Is with 150 wickets, going past Shakib's 149
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|IND
|135.89
|75(37)
|103.98
|135.89
|-
|-
|-
|BAN
|109.62
|69(51)
|82.97
|95.57
|0/7
|0
|14.06
|BAN
|51.37
|2(3)
|0.66
|- 1.04
|2/27
|3.21
|52.41
|IND
|48.67
|-
|-
|-
|2/18
|2.01
|48.67
|IND
|47.75
|-
|-
|-
|3/18
|2.42
|47.75
11:27pm That will be a wrap from us for tonight. We will back tomorrow, with Bangladesh and Pakistan going toe-to-toe, with the winner earning the chance to contest the final. Until then, from all of us here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye. Take care, folks!
Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: I was just doing my job. I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow. If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it and try to get the powerplay (going) for my team. In few matches, I wanted to go (after the first ball). There are certain bowlers who want to go for a wicket off the first ball. In this match, because this was a new pitch, I wanted to check how it was doing. It was swinging and seaming. We (Gill and me) spoke about it, we wanted to take a few balls and then charge on. I always try to go with the field, because there are certain shots I back really hard. I see the field and then go for the shots. I am not someone who goes all-out like that. (Where his power comes from) I have done a lot of work in practice sessions - I feel that is the time when batters get time to work on themselves. I had a plan that if I have to play with such intent, I have to practice really hard for it. When you play too many shots in the nets, there are chances you can get out. It was in my mind not to get out while playing too many shots.
Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: (On wanting to bat first) We did not get to bat first in the tournament and that too in a crucial match. It was important to bat in the Super Four and how we do. The wicket was a little slower in the second innings (in the game on September 14 as well) and that is what happened tonight as well, with no dew. (On Dube being promoted) They had a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner and Dube was the perfect match-up. His entry point (between overs 7-15) was also perfect. It did not go well but going ahead, we will definitely try doing that. If the outfield would have been really fast, it would have been 180-185. If we can bowl 12-14 good overs, we can defend any total.
Jaker Ali, Bangladesh captain: All credit goes to the boys. They are adjusting well. After ten overs, they bowled really well. Big thanks to them. We can take lots of things from this game. We have another game tomorrow. We have to keep in our mind that we can win this match and qualify for the final. We will talk with the team management and let's see what combination they give. We will give our best tomorrow.
Rajkumar Lingav: "Fielding Coach Dilip T has to send lot of emails today. Too many dropped catches."
10:02pm A strange finish to the game with all the wides and with Tilak bowling the 20th, but the result never seemed in doubt, especially once India tightened the screw with their spinners. Kuldeep was brilliant. Axar was tidy and Varun, who was scratchy at the start of his spell, turned up when his side needed him to. Prior to that, Bumrah had bowled a sizzling opening spell which accounted for Tanzid. Hardik was not shabby either, but this evening was another illustration of India's spin-bowling strength and how they can strangle oppositions, even when they are not chasing totals in excess of 180. Their catching, though, does need a bit of work.
Bangladesh will feel they have let a game slip, especially considering where they were at the half-way stage. But in the chase, they never really got going. Saif played the lone warrior's role, crafting a 51-ball 69 that included several clean hits. But apart from Emon, no one else made it to double figures and that, in a nutshell, sums up Bangladesh's plight and gives them plenty to ponder ahead of what has become a must-win clash with Pakistan in less than 24 hours from now.
back of a length outside off. Mustafizur swings and misses
another chance, but another chance that goes down! Length outside off. Nasum winds up and slogs it uppishly towards long on. Kuldeep misjudges it and then has to run in frantically to get there. Might have gotten hands to it on the full but he cannot cling on
Tilak to bowl the last over
another slower ball on a length way outside off. Mustafizur advances and swipes at it with an ungainly motion. Misses the ball and the wide is not called. Bangladesh hard done by perhaps
and another wide. Not sure what India and Dube are trying to do here. May be practice for bowling a wide line but the execution is off again. Well outside off and an easy decision for the umpire once the batter swings and misses
Mustafizur with a boundary now! Dube, for some reason, keeps trying to hide it outside off, with the number eleven on strike. Mustafizur moves across, winds up and mows it between long on and deep mid wicket!
hangs this up on a length wide outside off. This seems to sneak just inside the tramline, though, and the umpire does not call it a wide. Mustafizur backed away and left it, and was puzzled when the wide was not given
length just outside off and Mustafizur continues swinging like a rusty gate. Misses the ball and is fortunate to not see his off stump in a mess
off-pace on a back of a length outside off. Mustafizur has a wild swing at it and hacks it into the mid wicket region. India, for a moment, seem to forget the ball needs fielding and Mustafizur sneaks in a brace
fuller but similarly wide outside off. Nasum opts to play at this and slices it on the bounce to deep third
this is....strange. Seems like a slower ball that has gone wrong and Dube sprays this a mile outside off. Left alone by Nasum and called a wide
and he starts off with a wide outside off. Nasum has a flailing hack at it but does not make contact. Some more exercise for the umpire
Dube into the attack to bowl the 19th over
back of a length on middle and off. Mustafizur lets the ball come to him before meeting it right under his eyes
back of a length just outside off. Mustafizur, staying leg side of the ball, has a jab at it and is beaten all ends up
slower ball on a length just outside off. Mustafizur plays well inside the line and the ball goes past off stump too
139.8kph yorker on middle stump. Mustafizur's limbs are moving in all directions but he gets his bat down in time to keep it out
Mustafizur is the last batter in. Around the wicket
shanked again, and Axar, after a couple of bites at the cherry, does hold on! Saif's vigil comes to an end, and India are nearly there now! Zipped in full just outside off. Saif wants to go downtown because, well, he has no other choice. Not quite off the middle of the bat, though, and that brings Axar into play at long on. He stands side-on while stood on the fence, and has one eye on the cushion. He juggles it once but then holds his nerve enough to take the rebound. Bumrah has his second, and India have finally held on to a catch!
slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Nasum backs away and flays it towards deep point
Bumrah from around the wicket
Samson is very confident about the stumping, and have India finally gotten their man?! This is slower on a length outside off. Saif has an ungainly swipe across the line and misses. Samson whips off the bails but replays suggest that Saif's back foot never left the ground, or the case.
up in the air, and it goes down yet again! A cat has nine lives, but Saif probably has more! Looped up on a fullish length outside leg. Saif looks for the sweep and clinks it. Goes well up but Abhishek misjudges it at deep backward square leg. Has to lunge forward at the last moment, but cannot quite hold on
2W
1W
1W
1W
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Bangladesh, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|T20I no. 3470
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|24 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|India 2, Bangladesh 0
Over 20 • BAN 127/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|69
|51
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|21
|19
|caught
|7
|10
|bowled
|0
|3
|run out
|4
|5
|caught
|4
|7
|caught
|2
|3
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|4
|4
|caught
|6
|11
|Extras
|(w 9)
|Total
|127(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)