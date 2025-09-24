Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: I was just doing my job. I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow. If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it and try to get the powerplay (going) for my team. In few matches, I wanted to go (after the first ball). There are certain bowlers who want to go for a wicket off the first ball. In this match, because this was a new pitch, I wanted to check how it was doing. It was swinging and seaming. We (Gill and me) spoke about it, we wanted to take a few balls and then charge on. I always try to go with the field, because there are certain shots I back really hard. I see the field and then go for the shots. I am not someone who goes all-out like that. (Where his power comes from) I have done a lot of work in practice sessions - I feel that is the time when batters get time to work on themselves. I had a plan that if I have to play with such intent, I have to practice really hard for it. When you play too many shots in the nets, there are chances you can get out. It was in my mind not to get out while playing too many shots.