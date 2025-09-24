Matches (18)
India vs Bangladesh, 16th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 24 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
16th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 24, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
168/6
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(19.3/20 ov, T:169) 127

India won by 41 runs

Player Of The Match
75 (37) & 2 catches
abhishek-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
135.89 ptsImpact List
abhishek-sharma
150

Mustafizur has become the top wicket-taker for BAN in T20Is with 150 wickets, going past Shakib's 149

Scorecard summary
India 168/6(20 overs)
Abhishek Sharma
75 (37)
Rishad Hossain
2/27 (3)
Hardik Pandya
38 (29)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
1/29 (4)
Bangladesh 127/10(19.3 overs)
Saif Hassan
69 (51)
Kuldeep Yadav
3/18 (4)
Parvez Hossain Emon
21 (19)
Jasprit Bumrah
2/18 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Abhishek Sharma
IND135.8975(37)103.98135.89---
Saif Hassan
BAN109.6269(51)82.9795.570/7014.06
Rishad Hossain
BAN51.372(3)0.66- 1.042/273.2152.41
Jasprit Bumrah
IND48.67---2/182.0148.67
Kuldeep Yadav
IND47.75---3/182.4247.75
View full list

11:27pm That will be a wrap from us for tonight. We will back tomorrow, with Bangladesh and Pakistan going toe-to-toe, with the winner earning the chance to contest the final. Until then, from all of us here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye. Take care, folks!

Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: I was just doing my job. I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow. If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it and try to get the powerplay (going) for my team. In few matches, I wanted to go (after the first ball). There are certain bowlers who want to go for a wicket off the first ball. In this match, because this was a new pitch, I wanted to check how it was doing. It was swinging and seaming. We (Gill and me) spoke about it, we wanted to take a few balls and then charge on. I always try to go with the field, because there are certain shots I back really hard. I see the field and then go for the shots. I am not someone who goes all-out like that. (Where his power comes from) I have done a lot of work in practice sessions - I feel that is the time when batters get time to work on themselves. I had a plan that if I have to play with such intent, I have to practice really hard for it. When you play too many shots in the nets, there are chances you can get out. It was in my mind not to get out while playing too many shots.

Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: (On wanting to bat first) We did not get to bat first in the tournament and that too in a crucial match. It was important to bat in the Super Four and how we do. The wicket was a little slower in the second innings (in the game on September 14 as well) and that is what happened tonight as well, with no dew. (On Dube being promoted) They had a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner and Dube was the perfect match-up. His entry point (between overs 7-15) was also perfect. It did not go well but going ahead, we will definitely try doing that. If the outfield would have been really fast, it would have been 180-185. If we can bowl 12-14 good overs, we can defend any total.

Jaker Ali, Bangladesh captain: All credit goes to the boys. They are adjusting well. After ten overs, they bowled really well. Big thanks to them. We can take lots of things from this game. We have another game tomorrow. We have to keep in our mind that we can win this match and qualify for the final. We will talk with the team management and let's see what combination they give. We will give our best tomorrow.

Rajkumar Lingav: "Fielding Coach Dilip T has to send lot of emails today. Too many dropped catches."

10:02pm A strange finish to the game with all the wides and with Tilak bowling the 20th, but the result never seemed in doubt, especially once India tightened the screw with their spinners. Kuldeep was brilliant. Axar was tidy and Varun, who was scratchy at the start of his spell, turned up when his side needed him to. Prior to that, Bumrah had bowled a sizzling opening spell which accounted for Tanzid. Hardik was not shabby either, but this evening was another illustration of India's spin-bowling strength and how they can strangle oppositions, even when they are not chasing totals in excess of 180. Their catching, though, does need a bit of work.

Bangladesh will feel they have let a game slip, especially considering where they were at the half-way stage. But in the chase, they never really got going. Saif played the lone warrior's role, crafting a 51-ball 69 that included several clean hits. But apart from Emon, no one else made it to double figures and that, in a nutshell, sums up Bangladesh's plight and gives them plenty to ponder ahead of what has become a must-win clash with Pakistan in less than 24 hours from now.

19.3
W
Tilak Varma to Mustafizur, OUT

there it is! India waltz into the final, Bangladesh go into a knockout clash with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, defending Asia Cup champions in this format, are out! Back of a length outside off. Mustafizur sticks to his brief of swinging as hard as he possibly can. Gets a decent chunk of this too but does not find the elevation he wants. Arrowed straight to Axar at long off, and India canter to yet another win at this year's Asia Cup!

Mustafizur Rahman c Patel b Tilak Varma 6 (11b 1x4 0x6 11m) SR: 54.54
19.2
Tilak Varma to Mustafizur, no run

back of a length outside off. Mustafizur swings and misses

19.1
1
Tilak Varma to Nasum, 1 run

another chance, but another chance that goes down! Length outside off. Nasum winds up and slogs it uppishly towards long on. Kuldeep misjudges it and then has to run in frantically to get there. Might have gotten hands to it on the full but he cannot cling on

Tilak to bowl the last over

end of over 1910 runs
BAN: 126/9CRR: 6.63 RRR: 43.00 • Need 43 from 6b
Mustafizur Rahman6 (9b 1x4)
Nasum Ahmed3 (3b)
Shivam Dube 1-0-10-0
Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-18-2
18.6
Dube to Mustafizur, no run

another slower ball on a length way outside off. Mustafizur advances and swipes at it with an ungainly motion. Misses the ball and the wide is not called. Bangladesh hard done by perhaps

18.6
1w
Dube to Mustafizur, 1 wide

and another wide. Not sure what India and Dube are trying to do here. May be practice for bowling a wide line but the execution is off again. Well outside off and an easy decision for the umpire once the batter swings and misses

18.5
4
Dube to Mustafizur, FOUR runs

Mustafizur with a boundary now! Dube, for some reason, keeps trying to hide it outside off, with the number eleven on strike. Mustafizur moves across, winds up and mows it between long on and deep mid wicket!

18.4
Dube to Mustafizur, no run

hangs this up on a length wide outside off. This seems to sneak just inside the tramline, though, and the umpire does not call it a wide. Mustafizur backed away and left it, and was puzzled when the wide was not given

18.3
Dube to Mustafizur, no run

length just outside off and Mustafizur continues swinging like a rusty gate. Misses the ball and is fortunate to not see his off stump in a mess

18.2
2
Dube to Mustafizur, 2 runs

off-pace on a back of a length outside off. Mustafizur has a wild swing at it and hacks it into the mid wicket region. India, for a moment, seem to forget the ball needs fielding and Mustafizur sneaks in a brace

18.1
1
Dube to Nasum, 1 run

fuller but similarly wide outside off. Nasum opts to play at this and slices it on the bounce to deep third

18.1
1w
Dube to Nasum, 1 wide

this is....strange. Seems like a slower ball that has gone wrong and Dube sprays this a mile outside off. Left alone by Nasum and called a wide

18.1
1w
Dube to Nasum, 1 wide

and he starts off with a wide outside off. Nasum has a flailing hack at it but does not make contact. Some more exercise for the umpire

Dube into the attack to bowl the 19th over

end of over 181 run • 1 wicket
BAN: 116/9CRR: 6.44 RRR: 26.50 • Need 53 from 12b
Mustafizur Rahman0 (4b)
Nasum Ahmed2 (2b)
Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-18-2
Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-18-3
17.6
Bumrah to Mustafizur, no run

back of a length on middle and off. Mustafizur lets the ball come to him before meeting it right under his eyes

17.5
Bumrah to Mustafizur, no run

back of a length just outside off. Mustafizur, staying leg side of the ball, has a jab at it and is beaten all ends up

17.4
Bumrah to Mustafizur, no run

slower ball on a length just outside off. Mustafizur plays well inside the line and the ball goes past off stump too

17.3
Bumrah to Mustafizur, no run

139.8kph yorker on middle stump. Mustafizur's limbs are moving in all directions but he gets his bat down in time to keep it out

Mustafizur is the last batter in. Around the wicket

17.2
W
Bumrah to Saif Hassan, OUT

shanked again, and Axar, after a couple of bites at the cherry, does hold on! Saif's vigil comes to an end, and India are nearly there now! Zipped in full just outside off. Saif wants to go downtown because, well, he has no other choice. Not quite off the middle of the bat, though, and that brings Axar into play at long on. He stands side-on while stood on the fence, and has one eye on the cushion. He juggles it once but then holds his nerve enough to take the rebound. Bumrah has his second, and India have finally held on to a catch!

Saif Hassan c Patel b Bumrah 69 (51b 3x4 5x6 78m) SR: 135.29
17.1
1
Bumrah to Nasum, 1 run

slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Nasum backs away and flays it towards deep point

Bumrah from around the wicket

end of over 173 runs • 2 wickets
BAN: 115/8CRR: 6.76 RRR: 18.00 • Need 54 from 18b
Saif Hassan69 (50b 3x4 5x6)
Nasum Ahmed1 (1b)
Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-18-3
Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-29-2
16.6
Kuldeep to Saif Hassan, no run

Samson is very confident about the stumping, and have India finally gotten their man?! This is slower on a length outside off. Saif has an ungainly swipe across the line and misses. Samson whips off the bails but replays suggest that Saif's back foot never left the ground, or the case.

16.5
2
Kuldeep to Saif Hassan, 2 runs

up in the air, and it goes down yet again! A cat has nine lives, but Saif probably has more! Looped up on a fullish length outside leg. Saif looks for the sweep and clinks it. Goes well up but Abhishek misjudges it at deep backward square leg. Has to lunge forward at the last moment, but cannot quite hold on

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Abhishek Sharma
75 runs (37)
6 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
22 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
76%
Saif Hassan
69 runs (51)
3 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
3
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
JJ Bumrah
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
2
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossBangladesh, elected to field first
Series
Men's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2025
Player Of The Match
India
Abhishek Sharma
Match numberT20I no. 3470
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days24 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah PakteenDRS
Sri Lanka
Ruchira PalliyagurugeDRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
PointsIndia 2, Bangladesh 0
Language
English
Win Probability
IND 100%
INDBAN
100%50%100%IND InningsBAN Innings

Over 20 • BAN 127/10

Mustafizur Rahman c Patel b Tilak Varma 6 (11b 1x4 0x6 11m) SR: 54.54
W
India won by 41 runs
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Saif Hassan
caught6951
Tanzid Hasan
caught13
Parvez Hossain Emon
caught2119
Towhid Hridoy
caught710
Shamim Hossain
bowled03
Jaker Ali
run out45
Mohammad Saifuddin
caught47
Rishad Hossain
caught23
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
bowled01
Nasum Ahmed
not out44
Mustafizur Rahman
caught611
Extras(w 9)
Total127(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22041.357
PAK21120.226
BAN2112-0.969
SL2020-0.590
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table