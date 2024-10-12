Matches (29)
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Hyderabad, IND vs BDESH, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Hyderabad, October 12, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India FlagIndia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 174.15 SR
SA Yadav
5 M • 129 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 181.69 SR
Towhid Hridoy
10 M • 167 Runs • 18.56 Avg • 116.78 SR
Litton Das
10 M • 157 Runs • 19.63 Avg • 96.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Washington Sundar
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 12.5 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 15.5 SR
Rishad Hossain
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 13.05 SR
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Mayank Yadav 
Bowler
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2903
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days12 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
English
Bangladesh in India News

Taskin urges BCB to prepare 'better' pitches at home to improve T20 team

"We need to grow this habit [of scoring big]... Of course, we should also play more franchise tournaments"

Taskin urges BCB to prepare 'better' pitches at home to improve T20 team

Reddy arrives with a bang and a 'promise of more'

In his nascent career, Reddy has shown glimpses of being a capable seam-bowling allrounder

Reddy arrives with a bang and a 'promise of more'

Nitish Kumar Reddy makes an all-round splash as India seal the series

India's spinners finish the job, with miserly and incisive spells

Nitish Kumar Reddy makes an all-round splash as India seal the series

Arshdeep Singh rises to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

Hardik Pandya climbed four places up to No. 3 among T20I allrounders after contributing in India's win against Bangladesh

Arshdeep Singh rises to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

High-flying India favourites for high-scoring contest in Delhi

A win would seal the series for them with Bangladesh looking for batting improvement

High-flying India favourites for high-scoring contest in Delhi
