India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Hyderabad, IND vs BDESH, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Hyderabad, October 12, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India
W
W
T
W
W
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 174.15 SR
5 M • 129 Runs • 25.8 Avg • 181.69 SR
BAN10 M • 167 Runs • 18.56 Avg • 116.78 SR
BAN10 M • 157 Runs • 19.63 Avg • 96.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 12.5 SR
IND8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 15.5 SR
BAN10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 13.05 SR
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2903
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|12 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh in India News
Taskin urges BCB to prepare 'better' pitches at home to improve T20 team
"We need to grow this habit [of scoring big]... Of course, we should also play more franchise tournaments"
Reddy arrives with a bang and a 'promise of more'
In his nascent career, Reddy has shown glimpses of being a capable seam-bowling allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy makes an all-round splash as India seal the series
India's spinners finish the job, with miserly and incisive spells
Arshdeep Singh rises to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings
Hardik Pandya climbed four places up to No. 3 among T20I allrounders after contributing in India's win against Bangladesh