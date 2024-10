India take up challenge of defending with dew around while eyeing clean sweep

Having sealed the series, India rested left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, but couldn't feature a like-for-like replacement in Harshit Rana, who was down with a viral infection and didn't travel to the ground in Hyderabad. This could prove to be a blessing for Kolkata Knight Riders as Rana stays uncapped till October 31, the deadline for IPL teams to lock in their retentions , and they can retain him for a smaller amount. Ravi Bishnoi has come in and that is the only change India made.