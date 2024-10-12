Matches (25)
3rd T20I (N), Hyderabad, October 12, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India
98/1
Bangladesh

India chose to bat.

Current RR: 14.00
 Last 5 ov (RR): 75/1 (15.00)
Live Forecast: IND 255
India take up challenge of defending with dew around while eyeing clean sweep

Bangladesh brought in Tanzid and Mahedi in Mahmudullah's last T20I

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
12-Oct-2024 • 37 mins ago
Ravi Bishnoi claimed Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga with successive deliveries, Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd T20I, Pallekele, July 28, 2024

Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of Arshdeep Singh for India  •  AFP/Getty Images

India continued to put themselves under the pressure of posting a total and defending in the dew as they won the toss and decided to bat first. Najmul Hassan Shanto, the Bangladesh captain, said Bangladesh would have chased anyway. India, currently leading the T20I series 2-0, are looking to complete a whitewash across formats after winning the Tests 2-0.
Having sealed the series, India rested left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, but couldn't feature a like-for-like replacement in Harshit Rana, who was down with a viral infection and didn't travel to the ground in Hyderabad. This could prove to be a blessing for Kolkata Knight Riders as Rana stays uncapped till October 31, the deadline for IPL teams to lock in their retentions, and they can retain him for a smaller amount. Ravi Bishnoi has come in and that is the only change India made.
Bangladesh made two changes for their last match on the tour. Opening batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim and allrounder Mahedi Hasan replaced Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali. Miraz had a disappointing match in Delhi while Jaker has not been able to live up to the billing of big hitting.
This was Mahmudullah's last T20 international for Bangladesh. He was presented a memento at the end of the huddle during the warm-ups.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
Player NameRB
SV Samson
not out5223
Abhishek Sharma
caught44
SA Yadav
not out3615
Extras(lb 6)
Total98(1 wkt; 7 ovs)
<1 / 3>