What is the highest total for a team losing by an innings in a Test?

You're right that six Pakistan bowlers conceded at least 100 runs in England's massive total of 823 for 7 in Multan last week. This has happened only once before in a Test: six Zimbabweans went for 100 or more as Sri Lanka hurtled to 713 for 3 declared in Bulawayo in May 2004 . But there was a near-miss in Kingston in June 1955 , when five West Indians conceded at least 100 runs in Australia's total of 758 for 8 declared, while Garry Sobers finished with 1 for 99.