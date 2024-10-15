What is the highest total for a team losing by an innings in a Test?
And is Harry Brook the youngest Test triple-centurion?
Pakistan's 556 against England in Multan was the highest in any Test that was not enough to avoid an innings defeat. The previous record was set fairly recently: Ireland made 492 in Galle in April 2023 , but went on to lose by an innings and ten runs after Sri Lanka declared at 704 for 3.
You're right that six Pakistan bowlers conceded at least 100 runs in England's massive total of 823 for 7 in Multan last week. This has happened only once before in a Test: six Zimbabweans went for 100 or more as Sri Lanka hurtled to 713 for 3 declared in Bulawayo in May 2004. But there was a near-miss in Kingston in June 1955, when five West Indians conceded at least 100 runs in Australia's total of 758 for 8 declared, while Garry Sobers finished with 1 for 99.
Rather surprisingly perhaps, 25-year-old Harry Brook comes in quite low on this particular list: ten of the 28 Test triple-centurions were younger when they first achieved the feat. Youngest of all was Garry Sobers, who was 21 when he made 365 not out against Pakistan in Kingston early in 1958. Don Bradman was also 21 - but about three months older - when he hit 304 for Australia against England at Headingley in July 1930.
You're right that Brydon Carse got off the mark in Tests with a six off Saim Ayub in Multan last week. He was the 13th man whose first scoring shot in Tests was a six, but the first for England.
India's remarkable 20-over total of 297 for 6 in Hyderabad at the weekend, which set up a big win and a series sweep over Bangladesh, was the second-highest in all men's T20Is, behind Nepal's 314 for 3 against Mongolia (who were then bowled out for 41) in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China) in September 2023.
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes