Pakistan vs England, 1st Test at Multan, PAK vs ENG, Oct 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
L
L
L
England
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 856 Runs • 53.5 Avg • 46.49 SR
PAK10 M • 739 Runs • 49.27 Avg • 65.11 SR
ENG10 M • 955 Runs • 59.69 Avg • 59.46 SR
ENG10 M • 625 Runs • 34.72 Avg • 88.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK6 M • 28 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 68.28 SR
PAK3 M • 18 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 29.94 SR
ENG6 M • 34 Wkts • 4.12 Econ • 29.35 SR
ENG8 M • 32 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 59.68 SR
Squad
PAK
ENG
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2553
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|7,8,9,10,11 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Shakeel: Pakistan planning to use England's aggressive game plan against them
"England's attacking cricket always gives you an opportunity to induce mistakes in them"
Stokes signs new ECB deal, but England must adapt without him in first Test
Proactive captaincy will be hardest to replicate as inexperienced team face up to Pakistan challenge