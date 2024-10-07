Matches (9)
Pakistan vs England, 1st Test at Multan, PAK vs ENG, Oct 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Multan, October 07 - 11, 2024, England tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 856 Runs • 53.5 Avg • 46.49 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 739 Runs • 49.27 Avg • 65.11 SR
JE Root
10 M • 955 Runs • 59.69 Avg • 59.46 SR
BM Duckett
10 M • 625 Runs • 34.72 Avg • 88.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
6 M • 28 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 68.28 SR
Aamer Jamal
3 M • 18 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 29.94 SR
AAP Atkinson
6 M • 34 Wkts • 4.12 Econ • 29.35 SR
Shoaib Bashir
8 M • 32 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 59.68 SR
PAK
ENG
Player
Role
Shan Masood (c)
Opening Batter
Saud Shakeel (vc)
Middle order Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Sarfaraz Ahmed 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
England tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2553
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days7,8,9,10,11 October 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND118219874.24
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
ENG168718142.19
SA62312838.89
NZ83503637.50
BAN83503334.38
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
