The wolves of ball street: a Hundred saga

England's success in Pakistan has provided further proof of the merits of their Bazball philosophy - not least the commitment to treating cricket as something they do between rounds of golf. And they continue to break new ground in this regard. Whereas it was once enough to view a four-day finish as the perfect opportunity to squeeze in 18 holes, in Multan they turned up without their fast-bowling consultant, James Anderson, from the start, as he had a prior appointment with the Alfred Dunhill Links . He eventually arrived on day two of the first Test, which England went on to win by an innings - so clearly all is cushty. Now it must be only a matter of time before this privilege is extended to the players, with long, hot days in the field broken up by a little fourballs or some time on the putting greens to keep them fresh.