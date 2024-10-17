The wolves of ball street: a Hundred saga

Should we have seen this coming? Anyone who's watched The Wolf of Wall Street will know that not all finance bros are solid, upstanding types. And if your plan is to suck up to various IPL owners and hope to siphon off the benefits without being trampled over roughshod by the forces of market capitalism, well, good luck with that. The Hundred already finds itself bobbing vulnerably in a sea of T20 leagues that are not the IPL. With friends like Modi and Co, who needs enemies?