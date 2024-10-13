Pakistan drop Shaheen, Naseem alongside Babar for next two Tests

It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan… — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) October 13, 2024

Aaqib Javed , one of the new selection committee appointees, hinted at the players' loss of form as a reason for their omission.

"We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges," he said. "They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger."

Pakistan's squad for the second and third Tests • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Having favoured fast-bowling-friendly conditions at the start of the season, the PCB appears to have had a change of heart; the same strip will be used for the second Test in Multan, with Pakistan set to include an extra spinner in the XI.

Babar's loss of form has been well documented, but Shaheen has also appeared a shadow of the bowler he was before his injury in 2023. Since the start of 2023, he has managed 17 wickets in 11 innings at 45.47 per wicket. His pace has dropped significantly, as has his new-ball impact. Fitness concerns have compounded his problems as this is the third consecutive series he has started but will not finish. He was largely ineffective during the first Test, registering figures of 1 for 120 in 26 overs. ESPNcricinfo had earlier reported he was not assured of a place, with selectors ultimately deciding to leave him out.

Naseem, too, has struggled to reproduce the sparkling form he showed in Tests since his 2019 debut. Long considered a specialist Test bowler who did not play a white-ball international until three years later, his workload has come under increasing scrutiny. He only returned from his latest long-term injury in April 2024, having needed surgery on his shoulder after an injury picked up at the 2023 Asia Cup. His pace, too, has seen a dip, though he was the only Pakistan bowler to clear 140kph during the first Test. He threatened in patches during the first Test, but ultimately returned figures of 2 for 157 in 31 overs as England declared on 823 for 7. There has been speculation his omission is also partly down to a niggle he is carrying.

The omission of both seamers leaves Pakistan's attack short of real reputational star power and limited new-ball pedigree. Pakistan have included an extra spinner, though they have struggled in that department too, with limited spin talent coming through the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. Sajid and Noman's recalls are perhaps illustrative of that, as Pakistan grapple with finding a way to take 20 wickets, with Masood attributing Pakistan's failure in the first Test to their limited wicket-taking potency.

The second Test begins in Multan on 15 October, with the third in Rawalpindi starting on 24 October.