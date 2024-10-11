PCB restructures selection committee by picking Aleem Dar, Aaqib, Azhar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a new quartet of Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali and Hasan Cheema as voting members of the men's selection committee, just over 10 days after Mohammad Yousuf's resignation from the panel. The appointments come as the latest "recomposition" in the ever-changing selection committee that has undergone several tweaks this year, and will no longer see coaches have a say in the squad selection.
While Asad Shafiq and Cheema were already part of the selection committee, Cheema has also been given voting rights now.
The selection panel had been restructured only earlier this year - with no chief selector - under PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi but has since seen Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq sacked after Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June, without naming any replacements. Yousuf's resignation at the end of last month also did not see a replacement then, which left Shafiq as the only voting member outside of the captains and coaches.
The appointment of the new voting members comes within a couple of hours after Pakistan's innings-and-47-run defeat to England in the first Test in Multan, becoming the first team in Test history to lose a Test by an innings after scoring over 550 in first attempt.
Pakistan have now slipped to the bottom of the WTC points table with only 16 points from eight games.