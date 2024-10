PCB restructures selection committee by picking Aleem Dar, Aaqib, Azhar

The selection panel had been restructured only earlier this year - with no chief selector - under PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi but has since seen Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq sacked after Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June, without naming any replacements. Yousuf's resignation at the end of last month also did not see a replacement then, which left Shafiq as the only voting member outside of the captains and coaches.