In March, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a new selection committee with seven members and no chief selector. But after Pakistan's disastrous first-round exit at the T20 World Cup in June, Wahab and Abdul Razzaq were sacked by the PCB and not replaced, whittling the committee's voting members down to the captains and coaches, and Asad Shafiq and Yousuf. Yousuf's departure, with no word on whether he will be replaced, means Shafiq is the only voting member outside of the captains and coaches still part of the selection committee.