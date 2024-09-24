Shan Masood retains Pakistan captaincy as Aamer Jamal returns for first Test against England

Pakistan have retained Shan Masood as their captain for the first match of their three-Test series against England, which begins in Multan on October 7. Aamer Jamal has found a place in their 15-member squad following his return from a back issue, while Khurram Shahzad , who took a six-wicket haul in the second Test against Bangladesh, misses out having failed to fully recover from an injury to his left side.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali , who didn't feature in the Bangladesh series, returns to the side as a second frontline spin option alongside Abrar Ahmed.

There was some scrutiny around Masood's position in the aftermath of the 2-0 home Test series defeat to Bangladesh earlier this month, but he retains the role for now, with Pakistan looking to overturn a run of poor results in the longest format. They have lost each of their last five Test matches , all with Masood in charge, and they are on a 10-match winless streak in home Tests

One piece of positive news for Pakistan is the return of the fast-bowling allrounder Jamal, their most impressive performer on their 2023-24 tour of Australia. Jamal has been dealing with lower-back issues over recent months, and didn't take part in the series against Bangladesh. He has since returned to 50-overs action in the Champions Cup.

This is counterbalanced, however, by the absence of Shahzad. He picked up the side injury during the second Test against Bangladesh, and was expected to be fit in time for the England series when a fracture was ruled out , but he hasn't yet staged a complete recovery.

Top-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad for the Bangladesh series, have been left out. A PCB release said both "remain firmly in the selectors' plans. However, due to the selection policy's emphasis on consistency and continuity, and the belief that 15 players are sufficient for a Test, they have been advised and encouraged to continue representing their teams in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President's Cup, starting on 3 October, to ensure they stay match-ready through competitive cricket."

The players selected in the Test squad have been withdrawn from the Champions Cup playoffs to enable them to rest before the start of the England series. The squad will assemble in Multan on September 30, with their pre-series training camp starting on October 1.

Pakistan squad for first Test against England