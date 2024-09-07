No fracture, Khurram Shahzad expected to be fit for England Tests

Pakistan have been handed a much-needed fitness boost, with Khurram Shahzad looking like he has avoided another serious injury.

The Pakistan quick was off the field for the best part of the final day of the recent Test series, when Bangladesh eased to a six-wicket victory to inflict a 2-0 defeat upon Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Shahzad, 24, who was the second highest wicket-taker in the series, was earlier instrumental in triggering a first-innings collapse that saw Bangladesh reduced to 26 for 6. He took career-best figures of 6 for 90 in the innings, but was significantly less effective in the second innings, taking 1 for 40 in the seven overs he bowled.

He was sent for scans after the game with what was explained as pain and stiffness on the left side of his body. ESPNcricinfo understands that results have ruled out a fracture, and doctors have advised him a brief period of rest. That means, on his current diagnosis, Shahzad will be fit for the Test series against England next month.

The side niggle was a huge concern for Shahzad given his recent injury history. On his debut in Perth last December, he picked up an injury that later turned out to be a stress fracture of the rib , ruling him out for several months. He only returned to the fray for the two Tests against Bangladesh last month, having not bowled a single ball in first-class cricket since the injury in Perth.

Resultantly, he will not take part in the Champions One-Day Cup set to start next week as Pakistan look to nurse him back to full fitness before the first Test against England, from October 7 in Multan. He will have another MRI scan conducted next week as his progress is monitored.

Pakistan will be loath to lose another fast bowler to injury keeping in mind their recent track record.