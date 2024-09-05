Matches (11)
Feature

Stump Mic: The good, the bad, and the Pakistan Cricket Board

Osman Samiuddin and Danyal Rasool join Kaustubh Kumar to discuss the repercussions of Bangladesh's stunning 2-0 sweep

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Sep-2024 • 17 mins ago
Shan Masood and Saim Ayub batted through the first session after a first-over wicket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Rawalpindi, 2nd day, August 31, 2024

Where do Pakistan go from here?  •  Associated Press

Is this Bangladesh's greatest-ever Test win? Why is the PCB holding a limited-overs domestic tournament in the middle of the red-ball season? Is there enough time for Pakistan to recover before they face BazBall™ again? Osman Samiuddin and Danyal Rasool join Kaustubh Kumar to discuss the repercussions of Bangladesh's stunning 2-0 sweep in Rawalpindi, including a look at Babar Azam's form, Shan Masood's captaincy, and PCB's various chairpersons in charge.
PakistanBangladesh tour of Pakistan

