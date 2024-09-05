Stump Mic: The good, the bad, and the Pakistan Cricket Board
Osman Samiuddin and Danyal Rasool join Kaustubh Kumar to discuss the repercussions of Bangladesh's stunning 2-0 sweep
Is this Bangladesh's greatest-ever Test win? Why is the PCB holding a limited-overs domestic tournament in the middle of the red-ball season? Is there enough time for Pakistan to recover before they face BazBall™ again? Osman Samiuddin and Danyal Rasool join Kaustubh Kumar to discuss the repercussions of Bangladesh's stunning 2-0 sweep in Rawalpindi, including a look at Babar Azam's form, Shan Masood's captaincy, and PCB's various chairpersons in charge.