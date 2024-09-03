Pakistan's house of horrors grows bigger with series loss to Bangladesh

3 Test series wins for Bangladesh Test series wins for Bangladesh away from home , including the 2-0 victory in Pakistan. Their previous overseas triumphs were a 2-0 win in West Indies in 2009 and a one-off Test victory in Zimbabwe in 2021.

10 Consecutive Test matches at home without a win for Pakistan. This has happened only once before to Pakistan, when they went 11 home Tests without a win between 1969 and 1975.

Only two other teams have had longer winless streaks at home in the last 25 years: Zimbabwe haven't won any of their 14 home Tests since 2013, while Bangladesh were winless in 27 Tests at home between 2005 and 2014 and also did not win any of their first 15 home Tests between 2000 and 2004.

1 Previous instances of Pakistan losing all matches Previous instances of Pakistan losing all matches in a home Test series , when England won 3-0 in December 2022.

4 Instances of Pakistan losing a Test Instances of Pakistan losing a Test at home despite taking a first-innings lead batting first, including the second Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh where they took a 12-run lead. The previous time this happened was in 2000, when they lost to England in Karachi despite a 17-run lead in the first innings.

10 Wickets that fell to pace in Pakistan's second innings, the first time that Bangladesh's fast bowlers took all ten wickets Wickets that fell to pace in Pakistan's second innings, the first time that Bangladesh's fast bowlers took all ten wickets in a Test innings

Bangladesh's quicks took 14 wickets in the second Test, equalling the most by their fast bowlers in a Test match. Bangladesh pacers had also taken 14 wickets against Afghanistan in Mirpur last year.

21 Runs scored by Bangladesh's top six in the first innings - the Runs scored by Bangladesh's top six in the first innings - the second-lowest aggregate by a team's top six in their first innings of a Test that they went on to win. The lowest is 17 by England's top six in the first innings against Australia in 1887.