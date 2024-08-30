Matches (20)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Rawalpindi, PAK vs BAN, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Rawalpindi, August 30 - September 03, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 995 Runs • 62.19 Avg • 46.88 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 662 Runs • 44.13 Avg • 65.22 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 652 Runs • 34.32 Avg • 57.24 SR
Mushfiqur Rahim
7 M • 632 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 60.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
6 M • 38 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 51.26 SR
Aamer Jamal
3 M • 18 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 29.94 SR
Taijul Islam
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 57.67 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 58.64 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
PAK
BAN
PLAYER
ROLE
Shan Masood (c)
Opening Batter
Saud Shakeel (vc)
Middle order Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Agha Salman 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khurram Shahzad 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Sarfaraz Ahmed 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2547
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days30,31 August, 1,2,3 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
ENG147616941.07
SL52302440.00
SA62312838.89
BAN52302135.00
PAK62401622.22
WI91622018.52
