Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Rawalpindi, PAK vs BAN, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Rawalpindi, August 30 - September 03, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
L
L
L
L
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 995 Runs • 62.19 Avg • 46.88 SR
PAK10 M • 662 Runs • 44.13 Avg • 65.22 SR
10 M • 652 Runs • 34.32 Avg • 57.24 SR
BAN7 M • 632 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 60.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK6 M • 38 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 51.26 SR
PAK3 M • 18 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 29.94 SR
BAN8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 57.67 SR
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 58.64 SR
SQUAD
PAK
BAN
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2547
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|30,31 August, 1,2,3 September 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Abrar, Jamal and Ghulam called up for second Test against Bangladesh
Shaheen Shah Afridi, who left the side after the first Test following the birth of his son, also rejoins the Pakistan squad