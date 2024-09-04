Mehidy: 'Now you all can say that we take wickets abroad too'

After the Bangladesh team posed with the Test series winning trophy, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Player of the Series Mehidy Hasan Miraz walked with hands on each other's shoulders as they made their way to the media centre in Rawalpindi. Shanto and Mehidy, who have been playing together since their age-group days, were basking in the glory of the greatest moment of their careers. In a chat with ESPNcricinfo, the duo spoke about their performances in the Tests, Bangladesh's mindset, what the win means to the side, and more.

You have won Player-of-the-Series against England and now this one against Pakistan. Which one is bigger for you?

Both Shanto and Mehidy look at each other and laugh.

Mehidy: Dosto, you tell him. What do I say? I'm confused.

Shanto: I was the captain in this series, so this one is better.

How was his [Mehidy's] performance in this Test?

Shanto: He was just brilliant. The way he bowled on the first day on this wicket. A spinner taking five wickets, it was unbelievable. It was something else.

How about his batting?

Shanto: We are 26 for 5. He comes up to me and says, dost, this happens to our team all the time. Litton [Das] and I are there. That's all he said. He said it with all seriousness.

Your turn, Mehidy. How do you manage these clutch performances?

Mehidy: To be honest with you, Alhamdulillah, I try hard. Allah helps me. If a person tries something and works hard for it, he's going to be successful. You mentioned the two Player-of-the-Series awards. These two are huge moments in my life. I can't choose one, both are big achievements. It was my debut Test series against England. It was our first Test win against them. This is my first Player of the Series on foreign soil. I never expected though that I could contribute with bat and ball. So both are special for me.

Najmul Hossain Shanto with Bangladesh's well-earned trophy • Associated Press

You talk about contributing to the team, but what do you tell yourself when the team is in big trouble?

Mehidy: During those moments, I try to be calm. I try not to be too excited. I try to remember good memories from the past. Whoever I bat with, I try to diffuse the situation. I will joke with the batter at the other end. When I joined Litton at 26 for 6, I was kidding around with him. I asked him if he remembered how nervous we were when we opened the batting in the final of the Asia Cup [in 2018] . He joined in, he started to joke with me too. This is how we got rid of the nervousness.

When the momentum came back, we started to discuss how to turn things around. We wanted to take the team to a good position. We had a very good partnership. I am thankful to Allah, he keeps me calm and cool even in these moments.

Which was your favourite performance of Mehidy in this series?

Shanto: Batting. Both knocks. I would say, it was a 49-51 situation (between his batting and bowling performance).

Everyone says that Shakib, Taijul Islam and Mehidy only take wickets at home.

Mehidy: Now you all can say that we take wickets abroad too. To be honest, you cannot make a Test player in one or two days. You have to give him time. You have to allow him to do well. It takes time for him to settle into a role and dominate in world cricket. The more time he gets, the better he will be.