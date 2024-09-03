Litton toasts 'big achievement for Bangladesh cricket'; Mehidy dedicates win to student protestors

There were useful contributions from across the XI, but Bangladesh's win in the second Test against Pakistan was orchestrated by their youngsters. Especially Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana , 24 and 21 respectively, who picked up nine wickets between them in the second innings to set up the 185-run chase. "They wanted to win, that was very important," Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh captain, said after the win when asked about his young pace duo.

"As a fast bowler, I was looking for wickets, and the boys, our effort [with the ball], we really deserved it," Mahmud said. "You have to take advantage [of conditions] as fast bowlers, and you've got to keep working hard together, and especially in red-ball cricket, it's important to get the benefit from your fast bowlers as well as spinners, all together. It was a valiant effort."

Mahmud and Rana set the pulse racing, as fast bowlers do when they get the better of batters, repeatedly, but the match and series awards went to two more experienced men. Litton Das got the match award for his 138 in the first innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the series award for his tally of 155 runs and ten wickets. In this Test, the two of them came to the middle in the first innings when Bangladesh were 26 for 6 in reply to Pakistan's 274. Litton scored 138 from No. 7 and Mehidy 78 from No. 8 to take Bangladesh to 262, keeping the match on an even footing.

"It's a big achievement by the Bangladesh cricket team. I am part of this, so I am very happy," Litton said. "When me and Miraz [were] batting, the credit actually goes to Miraz, because the way he faced 20 balls, and [if he] hits five or six fours, the game will be easier. We just had conversations like this. They had good momentum. We had to kill that momentum. And let's see what happens next. And after lunch, we just felt free and just went and batted."

After that stand with Mehidy, Litton had another partnership with Mahmud, of 69 runs, in which Mahmud contributed 13 but faced 51 balls.

"When Hasan came, I didn't have any scoring opportunities, because all the fielders were out," Litton said. "So I took my time and thought I had to play the over, not the ramp or anything; I just was thinking how many overs I can play."

Mahmud and Rana took over after that. The Bangladesh fast-bowling duo put on perhaps their finest display, as the two young men, with Taskin Ahmed for company, put their team on course for victory, and history.

"Very proud. Very young group, in terms of the number of games they have played. Probably not the kind of wickets we were expecting when we were talking about scouting for Pakistan. But this group has improved every Test and showed some good control second innings particularly, so very proud," Andre Adams, the bowling coach, said.

Shanto summed it up when collecting the trophy, and remembered to mention the two opening batters, Shadman Islam, who starred in the first Test, and Zakir Hasan, who gave them a fast start in the chase.

"It means a lot, can't express with words. Really happy. Before we came, we were looking to win here. Everyone did their job. Very happy," Shanto said. [Mahmud and Rana] were very impressive. Most important was their work ethic. The way they did their work in the recent past. That's why they got the results. They wanted to win. That was very important for our team.

"The way Shadman batted, the 93 innings, and this innings, the way Zakir approached the innings, the momentum came to us."

Litton Das's century was his second in an away Test • AFP/Getty Images

Mehidy dedicates Player-of-the-Series award to student protestors

This series took place not long after the student protests in Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government and widespread violence subsequently, leading to many deaths. The Bangladesh cricket team travelled to Pakistan earlier than scheduled to get in some practice, which they were unable to back home.

The shadow of the events back home stayed with the team, with Shakib Al Hasan, their star player and also a member of parliament of Hasina's Awami League party, being named with 146 others in a political murder case.

"You know there have been problems in Bangladesh - I dedicate this award to the student protestors who were martyred," Mehidy said when accepting his Player-of-the-Series award. "A rickshaw-puller was hurt in the violence, and eventually died. I want to gift this award to his family."

Adams took charge only in February this year, and when asked what the win meant to the people back in Bangladesh, said, "I don't know what it means to all of Bangladesh, but I know Bangladesh is a very proud nation, so we are incredibly happy with these results given the turmoil over the last couple of months.