Nahid Rana: a new express finds his fame in Rawalpindi

Nahid Rana runs in like the wind from the Pavilion End at the Rawalpindi Stadium. He releases the ball like a catapult, from high up - he is 6'2" after all. The 140kph deliveries thud into Litton Das' gloves behind the stumps.

It's still scorching hot in Rawalpindi. There are barely 100 people in the stands. Rana, like so many other fast bowlers from the subcontinent, is used to bowling in empty stadiums. Rawalpindi, home of perhaps the most famous "express" in cricket, is no different. On this dull Monday morning, it's possibly worse.

But as Rana bowls, a sense of expectation seems to spread through the Bangladesh fielders. They are enjoying this. Taskin Ahmed , standing at fine leg, sports a broad smile. The batters are being hurried ball after ball. By a Bangladeshi fast bowler. If one ball tests the outside edge, the next is at the throat. It is thrilling. It's not like anyone who has ever bowled for Bangladesh. It's like the end of a long wait. The stands should have had more people.

****

Rana touches 150kph on a few occasions. He had crossed 150 on his Test debut against Sri Lanka. He is not entirely an unknown for Pakistan - they have seen him a fair bit in the last two weeks. But - you might have heard this before - " pace is pace, yaar ".

He strikes with his third ball. Shan Masood 's enterprise outside the off stump from earlier in the morning costs him - Rana's extra pace rushes him into the stroke.

Babar Azam had faced Rana just before Masood's dismissal, but first ball of his next over, Babar's forward press takes the outside edge. It's a poor choice of shot. The edge goes to Shadman Islam at first slip.

The same fielder, though, drops Mohammad Rizwan next ball. It would have been a golden duck for the in-form batter, a regulation chance. Rana has his hands on his head. There's more reward waiting for him, though. First in the form of Saud Shakeel , who is caught behind for two in Rana's next over.

Pakistan's captain. Their most celebrated batter. A batter averaging 61.55 before this Test. Bangladesh had plans for all three, and they all centred on Rana rattling them with pace. On the day, Rana sent them all back in his first three overs.

He doesn't celebrate much after any of the wickets. He walks to the fielders with a smile on his face, a very retro feel. It also feels a bit out of place - this is Rawalpindi, of all places.

Pakistan are languishing, and Raza continues to bowl fast and testing lines against Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. He steams in at Rizwan, who pulls out at the last moment due to movement behind the sight screen. Rana rushes back with a bouncer next ball. It hits Rizwan on the side of the helmet. Taskin has a word or two from fine leg. Hasan Mahmud mimics Litton's stance when he is keeping to Rana. The other slip fielders muffle a laughter. Litton throws a laugh at Mahmud. The Bangladeshis are loving it. At 86 for 6, lunch couldn't have come quicker for the home side.

****

Rana isn't done yet. He returns for a short second spell after lunch, drawing Salman's edge once. Najmul Hossain Shanto brings him back for a third spell as soon as Abrar Ahmed is on strike in the 42nd over. Rana removes the No. 10 quickly, but can't get his fifth wicket. Mahmud, who has bowled superbly since the third evening, completes his five-for instead.

Hasan has been Bangladesh's best fast bowler across the two Tests. Shoriful Islam was disciplined in the first Test (before missing the second with an injury), and Taskin has been the leader of the attack in the second Test. But Rana is at the centre of the story. And not just for this performance. His pace has been significantly higher than anyone else's.

In general, the Bangladesh bowling attack has been better than Pakistan's throughout the series. In this Test, Khurram Shahzad and Amir Hamza reduced Bangladesh to 26 for 6 in the first innings, but couldn't complete the job. Like Mahmud and Rana did on the fourth day. They showed that they either have better skills or better execution. What Rana, playing just his third Test, did well was to marry his pace with great lines and lengths.

Nahid Rana - head and shoulders above the rest • AFP/Getty Images

And all of this from a fast bowler who first picked up the red ball just four years ago.

Rana took up cricket seriously when his brother put him in a cricket academy in 2020, shortly after his college was done. He made his first-class debut in October 2021, following it up with a 32 wickets in the following season. Rana and Sumon Khan had both taken 30-plus wickets in the 2022-23 National Cricket League , a first for fast bowlers in the domestic first-class tournament in more than 11 years.

****

Rana, 21, is a new phenomenon in Bangladesh cricket. An out-and-out fast bowler who can bowl fast consistently, for long periods. Rana's BPL debut was erratic, but he showed off his pace in every appearance. Not since Taskin had a Bangladeshi fast bowler rocked up at the BPL with this type of pace.

thing. Going back in history, Pace bowling has never quite been Bangladesh's. Going back in history, Daulat Uz Zaman represented East Pakistan in the Pakistan domestic first-class competitions in the 1960s and 1970s and was known to be fast. Jahangir Shah Badsha was a well-known pace bowler but by the time he made his ODI debut, he was in his mid-30s. Mashrafe Mortaza had good pace in the early part of his career but injuries took their toll. Shahadat Hossain took four of the first six five-wicket hauls in Tests for Bangladesh fast bowlers, but his career went off the rails soon. Rubel Hossain at times bowled quick, but he was better with the white ball. Rana, so far, has looked like the real deal.

But there are reasons to be cautious too. Robiul Islam took 15 wickets in two Tests against Zimbabwe in 2013, but faded away quickly. Ebadot Hossain took a stunning six-wicket haul in that famous win in Mount Maunganui , and showed general improvement after that, but hasn't played since December 2022 because of a long-term injury.