Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

The pace bowler picked up a side injury during his debut in Perth

Pace bowler Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series in Australia due to a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

Shahzad had reported side soreness while bowling on debut in the first Test in Perth and was sent for scans with those revealing the fracture in his left tenth rib. He won't be able to feature in either Melbourne or Sydney.

"PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player," a statement said. "He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation."

Shahzad had impressed in Perth where he removed Steven Smith twice in the match and claimed 3 for 45 in the second innings with the additional scalps of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

His absence adds to Pakistan's growing bowling injury woes. Naseem Shah was ruled out of the tour with a long-term injury, while legspinner Abrar Ahmed missed the first Test with discomfort in his right leg. He is a significant doubt for the whole tour.

His replacement Noman Ali, the left-arm spinner, sustained a finger injury according to head coach Mohammad Hafeez. Sajid Khan, flown in as cover, arrived too late to play the first Test, and is expected to take his place in the second with Pakistan seeking to play a specialist spinner.

In terms of a like-for-like replacement for Shahzad, Pakistan have Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr in the squad.

Pakistan will play a two-day game against a Victorian XI side at the Junction Oval starting December 22. It will not be a first-class game, allowing Pakistan to give a run to as many players as they need.

Pakistan are 1-0 down in the series after being beaten by 360 runs in Perth. They have not won a Test in Australia since 1995.