Amanda-Jade Wellington: 'Some strive to play for Australia, but that's not me'

Amanda-Jade Wellington is something of a pioneer in women's cricket.

Still only 28 years old, Australian leg-spinner Wellington isn't afraid to say she would choose the franchise circuit over an international career if it came to it, and is part of a new generation of women for whom that is a viable option.

It's arguably as much a case of Australia turning their back on her as Wellington moving on from them but, with her second Women's Hundred season at Oval Invincibles starting against cross-town rivals London Spirit on Tuesday, Wellington is okay with that.

"Personally, I think I've made the decision to stop playing international cricket," Wellington tole ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast. "If there was ever an opportunity to play, I think I would personally prioritise franchise cricket over that.

"I know it's tough to say, but that's something I really enjoy playing and it brings out the best of me in terms of personality and enjoyment. That's one thing I've got to put first is my mental health and the way I play franchise cricket, the feeling and just being involved in it, is just a whole new level.

"Don't get me wrong, playing for Australia is amazing and it's such an achievement. But to be able to travel the world, fly to different places, play a sport you love and just create bonds with so many different people and different franchises - the amount of people I've met - it's ridiculous."

Wellington hasn't played for Australia since the 2022 World Cup, the last of her 14 ODIs. She was part of the Commonwealth Games squad later that year but didn't add to her eight T20 international appearances. She also has a solitary Test cap, having produced a Shane Warne-esque ball-of-the-century-style legbreak to remove Tammy Beaumont during the 2017 Women's Ashes.

She has since been overtaken by fellow leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King and is unable to break back into the Australian team, a fact she has come to terms with.

"I absolutely love playing for Australia," she said. "I've won a gold medal, I've won World Cups and I've got a baggy green. I feel like I've ticked all boxes, the feeling of playing for Australia and the achievement is unbelievable.

"For me personally, I get more joy out of playing franchise cricket and that's a personal thing. Someone else might be different, they might strive to play for Australia, but that's just not me.

Wellington's prowess with the bat has been a vital part of her appeal as an overseas player • Andrew Miller

"I've come to that realisation and I've come to that decision that for me, my mental health, I'm much better playing franchise cricket, being myself, being the person I am, rather than playing for Australia.

"I just feel like if I play for Australia again, I'd be a whole different person and I don't want to feel like that. That's okay for me to say, because that's how I feel."

Men's cricket has seen a couple of high-profile international retirements in recent weeks, with South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen switching focus to T20 leagues and Andre Russell leaving West Indies while he has been pre-signed for this year's SA20 and is expected to continue his IPL career.

When Dane van Niekerk' s and Lizelle Lee 's South Africa careers ended, both took to franchise cricket to varying degrees, the latter playing domestic cricket in Australia and at the WBBL as recently as the season just gone.

Deandra Dottin played franchise cricket only, including at the Hundred, before making her West Indies comeback, while Wellington's Oval Invincibles team-mate Lauren Winfield-Hill - another who hasn't played international cricket since 2022 - has been a regular in the Hundred and at the WBBL.

But they remain the minority in a game where playing international cricket is still seen as the pinnacle.

"I wouldn't change my life for anything," Wellington said. "I felt like I couldn't be myself around certain people or certain teams. I feel a bit freer playing in the Hundred, playing at Somerset, playing in the WBBL. I feel more at home… it feels right."

That's not to say franchise cricket doesn't carry pressure of its own.

"You've got all eyes on you," Wellington added. "Being one of the overseas players, you've got a reputation of being one of the outstanding players or one of the MVPs. You've got to do all that you can for the team. Playing in franchise comes with that responsibility."

Another byproduct of the expansion of women's franchise leagues is the prospect of keeping more players in the game for longer, on and off the field.

Wellington said she was already thinking about opportunities beyond playing while she is part of tournaments run by major organisations around the world - "the networking stuff" - as she put it.

The playing opportunity that has so far eluded her, however, is the WPL. She is keen to change that as early as next year and has been working on her batting in a bid to be recognised as a true allrounder.

She took strides in that area when she was instrumental in taking Somerset to victory over Surrey in their opening One Day Cup fixture in April.

Wellington had already taken three wickets when she arrived at the crease with her side, chasing a revised target of 238, needing 31 off 10 balls. She promptly struck four consecutive fours - six boundaries off seven deliveries in all - during an unbeaten 24 and Somerset ultimately won a last-ball thriller.

Her batting strike rate of 143.26 is second-best in the competition while she has taken 14 wickets at 25.42 and an economy rate of 4.95 with best figures of 4 for 47.

In the T20 Blast, where Somerset finished bottom of the table, she took 13 wickets at 26.76 with an economy of 6.82 and best of 3 for 24.

"I've been working on my batting for the last year or so," Wellington said. "I really want to be known as an allrounder and someone who's a bit of a pain to bowl to. I think of myself to be able to hit 360 around the ground and to manipulate the field in terms of moving around my crease and hitting to those funky areas."

Last season she was Invincibles' second-highest wicket-taker with 10, one behind Marizanne Kapp, and Wellington's 3 for 9 helped them open the tournament with a 45-run win against Birmingham Phoenix. Before that, she played for Southern Brave in 2022 and Manchester Originals in 2023.

She was Player of the Match when her 3 for 16 helped Adelaide Strikers win a second straight WBBL title in 2023, and has been part of the Barbados Royals team that won back-to-back WCPL titles in 2023 and 2024.

"One thing that stands out for the WPL is you can't just be a one-trick pony in terms of you can't just be a bowler, you can't just be a batter," she said. "You've got to have an all-round skill and that's one thing that I've been prioritising in my batting as well.

"So hopefully these little knocks will catch the eyes of some people and hopefully the standout performances will get noticed. Sometimes you've just got to be lucky as well in terms of the right moment getting picked up and people needing a certain skill base.