Siraj leads the line, before Siraj becomes the line

Mohammed Siraj just can't catch the edge of Ben Duckett's bat.

Siraj is the leader of the attack who has not opened the bowling four times out of ten innings in the series against England. There is a reason for this. There have been occasions when he has missed his lines - never the length - with the new ball. Also, outside Jasprit Bumrah - his beloved "Jassi bhai", without whom he tends to lift his performance - Siraj is the only swing bowler in India's side. And the Duke's ball swings more for first-change bowlers because by then the embossment on the ball comes off, giving it the perfect roundness while being shiny for the swing.

It is, however, Siraj's wobble-seam ball that is the bigger threat. And his metronomic control of lengths. Even when he loses line, he hardly ever loses length. In the 19th over of England's second innings at The Oval , Siraj beats Duckett five times on the outside edge. Stuart Broad on air starts speculating when he will bowl the outswinger, which swings into the left-hand batter. Siraj stays away, and stays honest to the process, bowling five balls on a good length and one only half a metre shorter. Three of them seam big. Siraj walks back with a wry smile on his face.

All through the match, like a true disciple of Bumrah, Siraj has bowled only two balls fuller than 5m when two specialist batters have been at the wicket. Both of them yorkers, both of them wickets: Jacob Bethell in the first innings, and Zak Crawley to what proved to be the last ball of the third day. Crawley's wicket levelled him for the most wickets in the series.

When Siraj comes back for the 21st over, he tries that full inswinger to the left-hand batter, and gets driven for four. Broad says he has gone to the well too early. It is uncharacteristically early for Siraj, yes, but this is also his 163rd over of the series. Only Chris Woakes has bowled more. The whole first hour goes without a wicket for Siraj. Prasidh Krishna gets his man Duckett at the other end.

In 6.1 overs in the first hour, Siraj has created 13 false shots, gone for 26 runs, 13 of them off edges, but first drinks is when he should be done for a while. Try taking the ball away from him. Especially when you have only three bowlers for the conditions. On day two, he bowled eight unbroken overs in a session to help India come back into the match. Asked earlier how come he never needed workload management, he said the upar wala, the man upstairs, has kept him healthy, and he just wants to honour that gift by playing as much as he can.

****

Siraj goes on for two more overs, gets Ollie Pope out with the wobble-seam ball, and finally goes out of the attack and straight to the change room for running repairs. All the way up three floors' worth of stairs at The Oval.

Just the time to think about how it has taken Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain to make it mainstream what a skilled bowler Siraj is, and not just a workhorse that he is usually given credit for. He bowls outswing and wobble seam, the occasional inswinger, his pace always remains up, he hardly ever bowls a half volley, hardly ever bowls short without meaning to bowl a bouncer, and keeps on going and going. He still averages 31.75, which doesn't quite put him in elite company. Is it possible he doesn't have the mythical X-factor?

Mohammed Siraj stepped on the fine-leg boundary to hand Harry Brook a reprieve • Getty Images

Siraj has been fielding at mid-on in the absence of Bumrah to keep helping out Prasidh and Akash Deep. Bowling coach Morne Morkel says Siraj doesn't lead by words, but by example and actions. He comes down the steps after the breather, but now fields at long leg. The short-ball plan is on, and Harry Brook hits the first ball straight to him. Siraj takes the catch, but has overestimated how far he came in to take it. The backward momentum carries his back foot on to the boundary triangles.

If it is just a rope, Siraj's foot just hovers above the rope and lands safely inside. Reminiscent of Dion Nash stepping on the rope where it overlapped in a thrilling finish to an ODI in Australia. It is not an excuse because they all know they have triangles, and not just the rope. It is the cruelty of it all. That it comes to him even before he has found his bearings and has become comfortable with his whereabouts vis-à-vis the triangles.

Siraj turns around with his face in his hand. Not sure what he sees when he opens his eyes again, but there is an England fan just to his left clapping in his face. Minutes later, Siraj is back to his customary mid-on when they show the slow-motion replay on the big screen. The crowd goes ooooooo-ah at the replay. Can it get more cruel? Siraj knows what is going on, but doesn't react.

****

Repreived on 19, Brook has run riot. At lunch he is on 38 off 30 balls. Siraj, who is at mid-on towards the pavilion at lunch, walks in the opposite direction. All the way to Prasidh, who is walking towards the pavilion from fine leg at the opposite end of the ground. The two share a low-five, a hug and a smile. Nothing needs to be said. They walk off together. Siraj keeps patting Prasidh on his head. The rest of the team is waiting for them at the gates, and clap them off. These are the two with a big job to do. Akash Deep has been fighting a niggle from day two. He has had what looks like a pain-killing injection.

The three bowlers practically bowled a whole session between them on the second afternoon to keep India alive in the series. All bar two overs. India have selected poorly again. Since the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India have chosen not to play four strike bowlers for the given conditions in favour of batting depth. They have lost five of the matches, and won two. The absence of the fourth fast bowler in the XIs in Australia has perhaps played a role in Bumrah's breaking down, which has now left him a three-out-of-five-Tests bowler.

Mohammed Siraj ended the second session lying prone on the pitch • AFP via Getty Images

Once again, Siraj, Prasidh and Akash Deep are asked to bowl through a session because bowling any spin to the Bazballing England on this pitch can quicken India's exit from the series. Siraj's pace stays up but he is human; his spells get shortened. To just six overs now. Then three at the end of the session. This is the lowest average seam he has drawn all match. In the middle of his first spell, he throws away the tubigrip on his calf: execution over protection.

Prasidh's average pace drops by 4kph, as does his swing and seam. He bowls only six overs in the session. Akash Deep's average pace goes down by 3kph. He bowls only five overs. The ball is getting older, and Brook and Joe Root put India to the sword. A whopping 153 runs come in the session for the wicket of Brook, caught at mid-on by Siraj, but after having added a further 89.

Siraj ends the session lying prone on the pitch, trying to field a hit back down the ground. He dusts himself up, wipes his face on his shirt, exposing his black undershirt as he walks off. This time, Prasidh consoles him and pats him on the back, but the belief seems to have evaporated. Siraj has been leading what seems the proverbial "one final push" for long enough for it to be Groundhog Day. At tea, another push seems beyond even him.

****

A drizzle during tea, probably not hard enough to stop play but hard enough to not start already stopped play in, gives India slightly longer to recharge: 15 minutes to be precise. The shower has perhaps spiced the pitch a little bit. The break has perhaps given them a bit of succour. Prasidh picks his pace up again. Siraj doesn't dip. A nervous Bethell leaves them an opening. Prasidh hits the top of middle.

Now, with 42 runs still needed, Siraj takes up the role of conducting the crowd. It is a lovely split in the crowd. When England are playing well, it seems the crowd is predominantly English supporters. When India get on a roll, it seems the opposite.

At 20 wickets in the series, Mohammed Siraj is the most prolific • Getty Images

Siraj and Prasidh start hunting the front pad of Root and Jamie Smith like men possessed. The seam has gone up even with the older ball. Only 12.3% balls seamed more than 0.75 degrees in the middle session. Now the number is up to 17.4%. When he is not umping up the crowd, Siraj is bowling a clever mix of wobble-seam balls and the odd outswinger.

This atmosphere and tension is as good as it has got all series. Siraj and Prasidh are now running on hope and adrenaline. Incredibly, Siraj has allowed batters only 69% control, but has only two wickets after 26 overs. At 181.2 overs, he has now overtaken Woakes as the most worked bowler in the series. At 20 wickets, he is the most prolific as well.

There is a lot of acknowledgement that Siraj has bowled better than 20 wickets at 36.85 suggests. In cold blood, at least in the third session, he has strayed down leg 30%, which, despite all the excitement created, fails to get him an lbw. Then again, it is a miracle he is running in and bowling just as quickly as he did in the morning.

The India team management need to do their fast bowlers a favour and start selecting better • Getty Images

Also, in cold blood, India have made inefficient use of their bowling resources all series. An inhumane 92% of their overs in this Test have been bowled by just the three fast bowlers. In no Test have England strained their main bowlers as much. Even in the absence of Ben Stokes, who does give you a cheat card in English conditions, and the injury to Woakes, England have, despite picking no spinner, bowled as much spin as India.

In the corresponding fixture of the similarly epic Ashes series 20 years ago in this country, the leading wicket-taker of the series dropped a catch to lose the series nobody felt he deserved to be on the losing side of. Siraj is no Shane Warne, but his predicament put Atherton on air in the mind of Warne in the 2005 Ashes.