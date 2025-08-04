How Woakes defied injury to front up in England's hour of need

It was an extraordinary sight at the end of an extraordinary series. On Friday morning, Chris Woakes was ruled out of "any further participation" in the fifth Test at The Oval. Three days later, he walked out to the middle with his left arm in a sling, tucked underneath his jumper, preparing to face up one-handed - and wrong-sided - with England 17 runs away from victory.

Woakes marched out through the dressing-room, down the stairs of the Bedser Stand, and punched gloves with Gus Atkinson. It was a rousing moment to rival Rishabh Pant's hobble to the crease with a fractured foot in Manchester, with the sense of theatre only accentuated by the drama and tension of the final day of the match - and the series.

England have not yet given official confirmation but Woakes is understood to have dislocated his shoulder while diving in the field on the opening day of this Test. He will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of the damage, but will not play again this summer and is already considered a major doubt for the first Ashes Test in Perth on November 21.

It was an act of mercy that Woakes did not have to face a ball: Prasidh Krishna yorked Josh Tongue, England's No. 10, with the final ball of the 83rd over, and Atkinson managed the strike thereafter. But even that caused Woakes serious pain: he grimaced repeatedly after every run, and had to ask umpire Ahsan Raza for assistance after dislodging his sling while sneaking through for a bye.

In any other sport, Woakes would have been substituted immediately after his injury on Thursday evening but - for better or for worse - cricket remains an outlier. Instead, he watched on from the dressing-room as England's three-man attack toiled on Saturday; as they took the chase deep into Sunday afternoon, he went down to the indoor school for an exploratory hit.

Woakes initially tried to hold the bat as usual, facing some gentle throwdowns, but as soon as the pace ramped up, the pain became excruciating. He then tried again with his left arm back in a sling, facing up with a left-hander's stance: it allowed him the control of a 'top' hand, but more importantly, ensured his shoulder would be as far away from the ball as possible.

He needed help from Ben Davies, England's physio, to get padded up on Monday, and had to get creative with his equipment: he wore two small arm guards on his right arm, and as much protection as he could on his left, which was tucked underneath a jumper to try and keep everything in place.

When Woakes scrambled through for a bye at the end of his first over at the crease, Mohammed Siraj was furious. "Nahin bola tu?" (Didn't you tell him?) he asked Shubman Gill, after landing his wide yorker only to see Dhruv Jurel's underarm throw miss the stumps. But Woakes had other things to worry about, wincing in pain and clutching his left arm.

He managed to take his helmet and right glove off in order to put his left arm back in place, then asked Raza for help on realising that he would not be able to put his glove back on alone. As he took a deep breath and prepared to stand at the non-striker's end once again, the sold-out fifth-day crowd began to understand the extent of what he was putting himself through.

Woakes was again in agony off the next ball, scampering back for two as Atkinson swung Prasidh into the leg side, and scrambled through for another single off the final ball of the over as India - bizarrely - kept nine men on the boundary. One ball later, however, Siraj pegged back Atkinson's off stump and after 16 minutes of anguish, his job was done - albeit in a heartbreaking, six-run defeat.

India's fielders made a beeline for Woakes after their initial celebrations, and Brendon McCullum, England's coach, praised his bravery. "Good on Woakesy," he told the BBC. "He's in an immense amount of pain after that unfortunate injury, but it was never in doubt for him that, if needed, he was going to walk down the stairs and try to get us across the line."

It provided a fitting finale to a dramatic series in which 32 players have had their physical and mental resilience tested to the limit across 25 days of cricket. Both teams have lost players to injuries along the way after punishing workloads but Siraj and Woakes, the only fast bowlers to play all five Tests, battled through right until the very last ball.

"He was in a lot of discomfort," Ben Stokes said, having himself been forced to miss this Test with a shoulder injury. "We've had Rishabh going out to bat with a broken foot, Bash [Shoaib Bashir] going out there bowling - and batting and fielding - with a broken finger. Then we go to Chris out there today, trying to get his team over the line with a quite recently dislocated shoulder… Everyone's left a lot out on the ground for their countries."

Woakes' innings can be used by both sides in the ongoing debate around injury replacements: it was difficult to watch a player in such clear physical discomfort risking aggravating a serious injury, but also an incredible display of bravery and perseverance. Stokes simply doubled down on his view that substitutes are impracticable: "If someone gets injured, tough shit. Deal with it."