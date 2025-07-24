Pant bats with fractured foot to add crucial runs at Old Trafford

Rishabh Pant shocked everyone by coming out to bat with a broken foot and extending his overnight retired-hurt score of 37 to 54. During this unexpected extension of his innings, he hit his 90th six in Test cricket to go level with Virender Sehwag , India's highest six-hitter in Test cricket. It took Sehwag 103 Tests to do so; this was Pant's only 47th Test. Pant went on to get to his fifty with a block with no follow-through that raced along the floor to the cover boundary.

Pant injured his right foot during the final session of the first day when, while trying to reverse-sweep Chris Woakes, he ended up playing the full toss onto his boot. He went down in seemingly unbearable pain immediately, and when he removed his sock, it revealed an egg-sized lump.

Pant had to be carted off the field in a golf-style buggy, and he went straight for scans. The BCCI is yet to confirm the results of the scans, but ESPNcricinfo understands that he has a fracture and that he is out of the final Test.

However, Pant was seen in his whites as Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar added 48 for the sixth wicket. Just before lunch on day two, with the score 314 for 6 in conditions where 350 is being seen as above par, Pant walked out to a big applause. He was still in pain, couldn't do much more than hobble through for his runs, but he hung around for long enough to have 35 runs added while he was at the wicket.